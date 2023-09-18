National Football League
Monday Night Football live updates: Saints-Panthers, Browns-Steelers
Monday Night Football live updates: Saints-Panthers, Browns-Steelers

Updated Sep. 18, 2023 7:35 p.m. ET

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season comes to a close Monday with two highly anticipated games.

First, the New Orleans Saints are facing the Carolina Panthers in an NFC South dust-up that could be a breakout game for second-year star receiver Chris Olave, who topped 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie last season for New Orleans.

Later, two AFC North foes meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns (8:15 p.m. ET). Wide receiver Amari Cooper is questionable after leaving the Browns' practice early Saturday with a groin injury.

Here are the top moments!

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Welcome to Carolina!

The Carolina faithful welcomed its No. 1 overall draft pick, quarterback Bryce Young, into Bank of America Stadium with a thunderous roar ahead of kickoff.

Stay tuned for updates!

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET) 

Tue 12:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
