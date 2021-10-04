National Football League Monday Night Football top plays: Chargers, Herbert cruising against Raiders 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's an AFC West showdown at SoFi Stadium to wrap up Week 4.

Derek Carr and the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders are in Los Angeles to take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers (2-1). If the Raiders win tonight, they will join the Arizona Cardinals as the only NFL teams with perfect records through four games this season.

This is the first 3-0 start for the Raiders since 2002, when they reached the Super Bowl. What's more, Derek Carr is leading the NFL in passing yards (1,203), and the Raiders rank first in total offense with 471 yards per game.

On the other side, the Chargers are 4-0 in their past four divisional games, and Herbert is 6-1 in his past seven starts. Last season, the Chargers and Raiders split the series 1-1.

Here are the top moments from Monday's matchup.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

FIRST QUARTER

After a weather delay, things got underway in L.A., and the Chargers wasted no time moving the sticks.

They were the first to strike when Herbert connected with tight end Donald Parham in the back of the end zone for six.

The Chargers attempted to fool the Raiders when lining up in punt formation at the end of the first. Instead of kicking the ball away, Ty Long tossed it to receiver Tevaughn Campbell in hopes of picking up the first down, but Hunter Renfrow had other ideas.

SECOND QUARTER

Los Angeles continued its dominance over Las Vegas and extended its lead when Herbert fired another laser into the end zone, this time to Jared Cook.

The Chargers stayed hot to close out the first half as Austin Ekeler snagged another score for Los Angeles to take a commanding 21-0 lead at the break.

In the first half, Herbert went 20-for-25 for 175 yards and three TDs. On the other side, the Raiders have struggled, putting up just 51 yard of total offense through two quarters.

