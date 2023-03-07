Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn saves man from burning car
What Minnesota Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn accomplished Sunday night exceeds even the professional athlete's norm for magnificent feats.
Osborn happened across a devastating car accident while taking an Uber ride that night, and seeing an overturned car engulfed in flames, rushed to the driver's aid.
Osborn, his Uber driver, and two other people near the scene were able to reach the injured man in time, and remove him from the rubble.
"I was on my way home in an Uber, and my Uber driver starts going crazy … like ‘oh my gosh, oh my gosh, look up!’" Osborn explained in a video posted to Twitter by The 33rd Team.
"There's a car under the bridge, the pillars … it had hit a pillar and the car was in flames … We didn't even see a person, so at first in my head I didn't even think this guy was alive. … I'm like ‘we gotta go save this guy!’ … I have no experience in these type of situations … we're trying to quickly come up with a game plan as we're talking to 911. … We were able to go up to the car, we pulled him out of the car, and I picked him up – he's bleeding on my clothes – and I picked him up and carried him maybe like 10, 15 yards."
Osborn later posted photos from the scene, along with a note.
