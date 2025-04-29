National Football League Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy: 'I know I'm ready to start' Published Apr. 29, 2025 7:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After letting Sam Darnold walk — despite leading them to a 14-3 season and throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns — the Minnesota Vikings are all in on quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy didn't play in his rookie season due to a meniscus tear that he suffered in the preseason. But the young quarterback is up for the challenge of starting for a team with championship aspirations.

"I know I'm ready to start," McCarthy said on Tuesday, according to the Vikings' team website. "Because all of the work that I put in and just the confidence in my skills and abilities and being able to do my job and simplify things to the best of my ability every day. Just take it one day at a time, one play at a time and, you know, I have a tremendous coaching staff, a tremendous group of guys around me. I can lean on them, and they can lean on me."

Minnesota traded up one spot to select McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan. In his two years as the Wolverines' starting quarterback (2022-23), McCarthy averaged 2,855 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 161.3 passer rating per season, while completing 68.5% of his passes.

McCarthy also rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns per season during that span. He also led Michigan to a national championship in 2023.

As for what's around McCarthy, the Vikings signed center and four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly (two-year, $18 million deal), guard Will Fries (five-year, $87.7 million deal) and acquired running back Jordan Mason — who rushed for 789 yards on 5.2 yards per carry last season — from the San Francisco 49ers, among other moves this offseason.

Of course, McCarthy has veteran running back Aaron Jones by his side, with superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, fellow receiver Jordan Addison — who has averaged 893 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns per season over his first two years in the sport — and tight end and two-time Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson also at his disposal.

Minnesota only had two selections through the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, but it selected another weapon for McCarthy at pick No. 102, that being Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton. It also selected Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson with its first-round selection at pick No. 24.

"I think the more pressure, the better; that's something I thrive off," McCarthy said. "It's a cliché, 'pressure is a privilege,' but that's something that you sign up for when you play in the National Football League, especially at the quarterback position. I like pressure. All it does is bring out what's inside of you — and I feel pretty good about what's inside of me."

Elsewhere in Minnesota's quarterback room, it has Brett Rypien (four career NFL starts and 10 total appearances) and acquired Sam Howell from the Seattle Seahawks during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Vikings have been linked to veteran quarterback and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers throughout the offseason, but, to date, have yet to show sincere interest.

