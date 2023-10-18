National Football League Mike McDaniel defends Tua Tagovailoa: 'I'm about to push this podium over' Updated Oct. 18, 2023 9:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Few NFL offenses have compared to this season's Miami Dolphins in terms of potency.

They're a big play waiting to happen, with an abundance of explosive playmakers at every skill position that can give defensive coordinators fits when trying to figure out how to stop them.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are two of the fastest receivers the league has ever seen, while running back De'Von Achane (currently on IR) has recorded the fastest top speed for any running back this season. Second behind him on that list is the Dolphins' other running back, Raheem Mostert.

Mostert himself leads the NFL in scrimmage touchdowns (11), while Mike McDaniel's offense ranks tops in points per game (37.2), scrimmage yards (3,034) and plays of 20-plus yards (38). Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been sensational as well. He's first among his peers in passing yards (1,876), TDs (14) and passer rating (114.1).

But Tagovailoa has some naysayers, one of which McDaniel responded to with a perturbed rant.

When asked if the Dolphins offense could be successful with most NFL QBs, McDaniel answered, "I’m about to push this podium over."

"My answer to that would be who the F cares? Because it is a team, we're working together, and I know one thing: I’ve coached stuff a long time. I haven’t seen people do what our guys do."

There may be people who care whether Tagovailoa is largely responsible for Miami's success. McDaniel, however, is not one of them. And as long as they keep winning, Dolphins fans won't care either.

