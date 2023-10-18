National Football League
Mike McDaniel defends Tua Tagovailoa: 'I'm about to push this podium over'
National Football League

Mike McDaniel defends Tua Tagovailoa: 'I'm about to push this podium over'

Updated Oct. 18, 2023 9:34 p.m. ET

Few NFL offenses have compared to this season's Miami Dolphins in terms of potency.

They're a big play waiting to happen, with an abundance of explosive playmakers at every skill position that can give defensive coordinators fits when trying to figure out how to stop them. 

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are two of the fastest receivers the league has ever seen, while running back De'Von Achane (currently on IR) has recorded the fastest top speed for any running back this season. Second behind him on that list is the Dolphins' other running back, Raheem Mostert.

Mostert himself leads the NFL in scrimmage touchdowns (11), while Mike McDaniel's offense ranks tops in points per game (37.2), scrimmage yards (3,034) and plays of 20-plus yards (38). Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been sensational as well. He's first among his peers in passing yards (1,876), TDs (14) and passer rating (114.1). 

ADVERTISEMENT

But Tagovailoa has some naysayers, one of which McDaniel responded to with a perturbed rant.

When asked if the Dolphins offense could be successful with most NFL QBs, McDaniel answered, "I’m about to push this podium over."

"My answer to that would be who the F cares? Because it is a team, we're working together, and I know one thing: I’ve coached stuff a long time. I haven’t seen people do what our guys do."

There may be people who care whether Tagovailoa is largely responsible for Miami's success. McDaniel, however, is not one of them. And as long as they keep winning, Dolphins fans won't care either.

Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Justin Pugh: I'm back with the Giants because of Jerry Seinfeld

Justin Pugh: I'm back with the Giants because of Jerry Seinfeld

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes