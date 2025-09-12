National Football League Micah Parsons Trade Gives Cowboys Best Shot To Win Super Bowl, Says Jerry Jones Published Sep. 12, 2025 4:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While Green Bay Packers fans are enthusiastically thanking Jerry Jones for sending superstar defensive lineman Micah Parsons their way, the Dallas Cowboys owner continues to have no regrets about the move.

"This was a very conscious trade to get three, four, five, six players for one," Jones said in an interview on Sept. 12 when asked about his reasoning behind trading Parsons. "The one player? Outstanding. … Of course, people say, 'But [Kenny Clark] is no Micah.' Well, I'm not going to debate that at all because Micah is very, very special.

"But I'll tell you this right now. By the time this happens, and as we look forward to Dak [Prescott]'s time — when we made his contract and we look forward, this was the best way to maximize our chances to get a Super Bowl for Dak."

After failing to reach terms on an extension, Dallas traded Parsons to Green Bay in August for Clark, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, and two future first-round draft picks. Parsons subsequently signed a four-year, $186 million deal with the Packers.

Shortly after the trade, Dallas extended 2023 All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland to a four-year, $90 million deal.

Since the trade took place 10 days before Green Bay's 2025 regular-season opener, Parsons only appeared in 44.8% of the team's defensive snaps in their Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions and 68.1% of the team's defensive snaps in their Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. Parsons, a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 1.5 sacks and three combined tackles in two games.

Prescott is in the first season of a four-year, $240 million contract, with his $60 million average annual salary an NFL record. Since signing the deal in September 2024, the Cowboys are 3-6 with Prescott under center; he missed the final nine games of last season due to a hamstring injury.

In the team's Week 1 loss to the defending Super Bowl-champion and NFC East-rival Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott totaled 188 passing yards, zero passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 76.6 passer rating, while completing 61.8% of his passes. With the 32-year-old Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler, under center, Dallas boasts a 76-47 regular-season record and a 2-5 postseason record.

The Cowboys have another NFC East matchup in Week 2, when they host the New York Giants on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

