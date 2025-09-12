National Football League Packers Fans Troll Cowboys for Micah Parsons Trade: 'Thank You, Jerry Jones!' Updated Sep. 12, 2025 12:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two wins in five days is a pretty good way to kick off the 2025 NFL season for Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers. And speaking of the team's new superstar pass-rusher, the Green Bay faithful are expressing their appreciation for the team that traded him.

Following Green Bay's Thursday night victory over the Washington Commanders, the Packers fans still in the building for the Thursday Night Football Postgame Show chanted "thank you, Jerry" when Parsons came on the set – and the star defensive lineman liked what he was hearing.

Of course, "Jerry" is in reference to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who traded Parsons to Green Bay two weeks ago for defensive tackle and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark and two future first-round draft picks after the two sides couldn't hammer out an extension; Parsons signed a four-year, $186 million extension with the Packers as part of the trade.

As he continues to get acclimated to defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's system, Parsons has totaled 1.5 sacks and three combined tackles through two games. He appeared in 44.8% of Green Bay's defensive snaps in its Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions and 68.1% of its defensive snaps on Thursday night.

Parsons, a two-time All-Pro, has totaled 12-plus sacks and been a Pro Bowler in each of his four complete seasons in the NFL. The Packers have surrendered a combined 31 points through two games.

Next up for Parsons and the Packers is a road matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 21. As for Jones and the Cowboys, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and host the New York Giants on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

