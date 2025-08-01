National Football League Micah Parsons Next Team Odds: Will Cowboys Trade Star DE? Published Aug. 1, 2025 4:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The big ball has dropped in Big D.

After the Cowboys and Micah Parsons have so far failed to agree on a contract extension, the star defensive end officially asked for a trade on Friday.

Will Jerry Jones & Co. actually honor his request?

See the odds for his next team at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 1.

Micah Parsons next team

Cowboys: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Eagles: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Patriots: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chargers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Cardinals: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

49ers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Rams: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

It would be shocking if the Cowboys actually traded Parsons, right?

Dallas' star defender has spent four years with the franchise, and since stepping foot on the field, he's been one of the most dominant forces in the NFL.

In those four professional seasons, he's been named a Pro Bowler four times, first-team All-Pro twice, second-team All-Pro once and was NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

He's also averaging just over 13 sacks and nearly 16 tackles for loss per season.

Still, Parsons is set to enter his fifth year with the Cowboys without a contract extension.

With that, Parsons posted a statement on X on Friday afternoon, expressing his frustration with not having an extension, and announcing that he no longer sees a future in Dallas.

Shortly after Parsons posted that message, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb voiced his support for his teammate on the same platform.

So, if the Cowboys somehow decided it would be better to trade Parsons than give him an extension, where could he land?

You won't believe who is tied for second on the oddsboard: the Eagles.

Philly is arguably Dallas' biggest rival, and is the reigning Super Bowl champion. The Eagles had the best defense in the league last season, and were the only team that allowed fewer than 300 yards per game (278.4). They were also one of two teams that allowed fewer than 18 points per game (17.8).

