Micah Parsons' Agent Disputes Jerry Jones' Offer Claims After Cowboys Trade

Even though Micah Parsons is no longer with the Dallas Cowboys, his agent and the team's owner are still at odds over how contract negotiations went prior to Thursday's trade with the Green Bay Packers.

David Mulugheta, Parsons' agent, confirmed that the Cowboys were willing to make his client the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at one point this offseason, but only in terms of average annual value.

"From an APY (average pay per year) standpoint, just looking at the average that was offered to him, I believe the offer was $40.5 [million per year], which, at the time, would've made him the highest-paid [non-quarterback]," Mulugheta told ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday. "That being said, the way the cash flow was structured, over his first three new years, he wouldn't have been paid as the highest-[non-quarterback] in the NFL."

Jones has stated on multiple occasions prior to and after the trade that he personally offered Parsons a contract that would've made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. He also claimed that Parsons agreed to that offer when the two personally met in March, but Mulgetta said, "at no point did Micah believe he was negotiating a contract."

Additionally, Parsons' offer from the Cowboys included over $150 million in guaranteed money, but it was over five years, according to a new report from ESPN. Parsons wound up signing a four-year, $186 million extension with $136 million in guaranteed money upon his trade to the Packers.

"The other important part of the contract was a four-year deal vs. a five-year deal," Mulugheta said. "When you look at that, that fifth new year could be the difference between $30-to-$40 million for the player. If you look at where the pass rusher market was a year ago, it was at $35 million or so with Nick Bosa. Now, it's at $47 million with Micah Parsons.

"Four years from now, where do you think that number is? It's probably closer to $65-to-$75 million per year. If we lock in that fifth year currently at $40 million, just that year alone is worth an additional $30 million to Micah, if not more. That's not even counting the raise that he just got for the next four years."

Another contention that Parsons' representation had with Jones and the Cowboys was over the fifth-year option. When the Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons following the 2023 season, they designated him as a defensive end instead of a linebacker. That designation would've cost Parsons at least $3 million for the 2025 season if he remained with the Cowboys, according to Mulugheta.

"The Packers were good enough to us that they gave us the fifth-year option as a linebacker this year instead of a defensive end, so that's an additional $3 million [for Parsons]," Mulugheta said. "So, the difference between those two deals could be $60 or $70 million when it's all said and done."

Of course, the other big sticking point during Parsons' negotiations with Dallas was that Jones refused to speak with Mulugheta.

"To expect somebody like Micah Parsons to be one of the best defenders in the NFL and always a great lawyer when it comes to contracts is unfair," Mulugheta said of the Cowboys trying to only negotiate a deal through Parsons. "His job is to chase quarterbacks, our job is to go out and chase commas for him."

Jones' negotiation method has led to further questions about whether he might face some sort of discipline down the line. Mulugheta seems OK with the possibility of Jones' negotiating tactics at least being looked into.

"My expectation is the NFLPA, that's what they're there for: to protect player rights," Mulugheta said. "I'd assume they want to look into this."

