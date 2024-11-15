National Football League Meet the man who has the Chargers playing historically stingy defense Published Nov. 15, 2024 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Linebacker Denzel Perryman scratched his beard as he sat at his locker, contemplating a question asked by the reporter.

He's seen a thing or two in his 10 NFL seasons, which includes two stints with the Chargers.

Drafted in the second round by the Bolts when the team was still in San Diego, Perryman has played for four defensive gurus with differing styles at three different NFL stops — John Pagano, Gus Bradley, DeMeco Ryans and now Jesse Minter.

While all four coaches have had varying degrees of success, Perryman said Minter's positive attitude and ability to simplify complex schemes — much like Bradley did as he led top 10 defenses for the Bolts in 2017 and 2018 — stands out.

But Perryman also acknowledged that the energetic, 41-year-old Minter offers something different.

"He thrives off us making plays," Perryman told FOX Sports. "When we make plays, you'll see him jumping around on the sidelines as if he was on the field with us. Just seeing that excitement, that confidence he has in us and the belief he has in us makes it very fun to go out there and play for him.

"He brings the juice, just with his playcalling. When we make plays, you can see the calls come to life and just the energy."

Minter has quietly and quickly built one of the best defenses in the league. The Chargers are allowing a league-low 13.1 points per game. They are the fourth team since 1990 to do so through nine games. They're also the first team since the 2013 Kansas City Chiefs to allow 20 points or fewer to each of their first nine opponents.

Using essentially the same personnel that ranked as one of the worst defenses in the league under Brandon Staley last season, Minter has turned the Chargers into one of the stingiest defenses in the league.

However, the schedule ramps up over the next month, starting with the Bolts facing Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals in a nationally televised game on Sunday night.

After that matchup, the Chargers will take on the Ravens, Falcons, Chiefs and Buccaneers in succession, a challenging stretch for Minter's crew. L.A.'s six wins so far have come against teams with a combined 17-40 record. Their next five opponents all possess top-15 scoring offenses.

Minter is the son of a coach, just like Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. In fact, his Dad, Rick Minter, is a senior defensive analyst for the Chargers and served as the head coach at the University of Cincinnati from 1994 to 2003. So, football intellect runs in the family.

"He's just intuitive," Harbaugh said about Jesse Minter on the Pat McAfee Show. "He knows offensive football almost as well as defensive football. He knows how offenses are going to try to attack. And there's some playcallers that just have IT, too. He has IT."

At this pace, Harbaugh said he thinks Minter could be a head coach next year. His most versatile player, Derwin James, agreed.

"Hell yeah," James said. "He can [be] whatever he wants to be. He's that guy. He's that leader. He's an alpha. The guys play hard for him, and I just feel like he's that dude. Every day you know what you're going to get with him. He's consistent."

James added that he hopes Minter's future as a head coach is a long way down the road, as the Bolts try and chase a Super Bowl with Harbaugh. James said the strength of Minter's defense is its versatility and making the most of the personnel at his disposal.

"He's allowed me to move around, play different positions and be comfortable out there," James said. "It feels good. He's confident, but he's not arrogant. He seems like he's always got the answer — I don't know how, but some way he's always got the answer. It's great having him."

According to Next Gen Stats, the Chargers used six defensive backs on 20.7% of plays this season (fifth-highest) compared to 3.6% in 2023 (10th-lowest). Minter has also used light boxes (six defenders or fewer near the line of scrimmage) on more defensive plays this season (80.9%) compared to last season (69.5%), per Next Gen Stats.

Jesse Minter says that the versatility of Derwin James has helped give him options when he is crafting defensive schemes each week. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"It's the fine line of what's he best at and where can he best affect the game," Minter said, when asked about how he uses James. "And then what he gives for me is, he gives me the flexibility of what are the best pieces around him.

"Maybe it's three corners and he's a safety. Maybe it's two safeties and he's the nickel (defender). Maybe it's two nickels, two corners and he's the dime. He gives you the versatility to figure out who the other people are, which I think is a really special trait."

Minter served as the defensive coordinator for Harbaugh during his National Championship run at Michigan. Before that, he was the defensive backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons.

That makes sense, as Harbaugh has constructed his team with a similar blueprint to what his older brother John has used with the Ravens for the past 17 seasons — a ball-control offense led by the running game, taking care of the football and winning the all-important third phase of the game with good special teams play.

The Chargers are holding teams to 111 rushing yards per contest so far this season, No. 9 in the NFL. One reason for that has been the play of defensive tackle Poona Ford, an up-field interior pass rusher.

How Jim Harbaugh is changing the culture for the Chargers

Athletic linebacker Daiyan Henley is blossoming as a starter in his second season, leading the team with 84 combined tackles. Another second-year pro, Tuli Tuipulotu, leads the Chargers in sacks with 5.5. Veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack has a team-high 33 pressures.

"He's really athletic," Minter said about Henley. "His skill set just translates to this era of football in the National Football league. He's playing with confidence. He's communicating really well. He's been in and out of the green dot at times, done a great job with that. I just look forward to seeing him try to get a little bit better every game."

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said it helped the development of his offense going against Minter's defense in training camp.

Jesse Minter's defenses have helped the Chargers' offense improve, too, according to OC Greg Roman. "They present so many problems that you have to work though as a staff and as players," he says. "It's very multiple. … His scheme and how they do things just really gets you ready." (Getty Images)

"It was great because you get to see so much," Roman said. "They present so many problems that you have to work though as a staff and as players. It's very multiple. … His scheme and how they do things just really gets you ready.

"As you prepare for the season, one week it's going to be a 4-3 team. Then it's a 3-4, or this team plays a 6-1 or a ‘Bear' front. This team's a big time Cover 2, 3 team. This team plays Cover 1. Or they play inverted, split safety.

"Every week is different. And when you have a defense that does so much, so well, it's a big-time help during training camp to get you ready for the rigors of the season."

Safety Elijah Molden leads the Chargers with three interceptions. The University of Washington product said what makes Minter unique is his ability to adjust his defense to the personnel available each week.

"I love it. I want to play for him for a long time," Molden said, when asked by FOX Sports what it's like to play for Minter. "It's been a blessing. I've learned so much over the last two months, and I think he's a great football mind, and he puts us in the best position every week."

Elijah Molden (22) says he hopes to play for Jesse Minter for a long time: "I've learned so much over the last two months, and I think he's a great football mind." (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Chargers franchise is known for innovative offenses, dating back to Hall of Fame receiver Lance Allworth, then through the days of Air Coryell with Dan Fouts and Kellen Winslow, and later in the prolific passing days of Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates, not to mention the amazing, explosive running ability of LaDainian Tomlinson.

And while the Bolts also spawned an NFL defensive icon like Junior Seau, playing in sunny Southern California in powder blue uniforms gave a perception nationally of teams that were a perhaps a bit soft.

However, the arrival of a no-nonsense coach like Harbaugh, led by one of the best defenses in the league under Minter, is helping to change that opinion, according to Perryman.

"It's a good change around here in general," Perryman said. "It has been about the offense (in the past). But the defense has kept the team up during certain seasons. But just to be a part of a complete team has been great. And hopefully we can continue to do that."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

