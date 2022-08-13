National Football League
Mayfield solid in Panthers preseason debut, Darnold has TD Mayfield solid in Panthers preseason debut, Darnold has TD
National Football League

Mayfield solid in Panthers preseason debut, Darnold has TD

1 hour ago

Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass and Baker Mayfield was solid — aside from a fumbled snap — in the latest stage of the Carolina Panthers quarterback competition, a 23-21 preseason-opening victory Saturday at the Washington Commanders.

Mayfield started and completed four of seven passes for 45 yards. He scurried for three yards on one play and botched the exchange with center Pat Elflein just inside the red zone, contributing to the first drive stalling and ending with a field goal.

Darnold took over with Carolina in the red zone after a fumble by Washington’s Antonio Gibson and completed a play-action fade pass under pressure to Rashard Higgins for an 8-yard TD. After coach Matt Rhule said he expected each QB to play one series and get six to eight snaps, Darnold went back for a second drive, threw incomplete on third down and finished 2 of 3 for 16 yards.

Mayfield and Darnold operated an offense missing running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver DJ Moore, who were among the Carolina players held out.

Since the start of training camp, Mayfield and Darnold have been competing for the starting job, splitting snaps in practice. The team isn’t expected to choose a starter for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 until after the second preseason game because Rhule doesn’t want to rush into making the wrong choice.

While Mayfield has been more productive in practice, Rhule hasn’t previously given any indication as to who is leading the competition.

There’s no such competition in Washington for the first time in years, and Carson Wentz looked good in his debut for the franchise that played its first game as the Commanders. In his first exhibition action with his third different NFL team in as many years, Wentz was 10 of 13 for 74 yards and led a 14-play, 82-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown run by rookie Brian Robinson Jr.

The Commanders and Panthers each had a rookie quarterback who could be part of the future get some second-half snaps. Washington’s Sam Howell impressed more than Carolina’s Matt Corral.

Howell, once a projected top-10 pick who fell to the fifth round after his junior season at North Carolina, took over for Taylor Heinicke early in the third quarter and was 9 of 16 for 143 yards. He also juked out a few defenders on a 17-yard touchdown run, his first of two before a 2-point-conversion that put Washington up with 2:26 left.

Corral, a third-rounder out of Ole Miss, entered in the fourth quarter and was 1 of 9 for 11 yards but also led the drive that ended with Zane Gonzalez’s 45-yard go-ahead field goal in the final minute.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Browns move Brissett ahead of Watson on QB depth chart
National Football League

Browns move Brissett ahead of Watson on QB depth chart

25 mins ago
NFL odds: How to bet Week 1 of exhibition season
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Week 1 of exhibition season

4 hours ago
Trey Lance, Kirk Cousins among four NFC QBs under most pressure
National Football League

Trey Lance, Kirk Cousins among four NFC QBs under most pressure

4 hours ago
Jets’ Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury
National Football League

Jets’ Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury

5 hours ago
Odell Beckham's best landing spot: Cowboys, Packers or Rams?
National Football League

Odell Beckham's best landing spot: Cowboys, Packers or Rams?

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes