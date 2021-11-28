National Football League Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams fall to Green Bay Packers, continue losing streak 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A Los Angeles Rams season billed as Super Bowl-or-bust by many is trending perilously toward the latter.

A 36-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday only amplified those concerns, as the Rams dropped a third straight game to fall to 7-4 for the season.

In a duel between marquee quarterbacks, Packers star Aaron Rodgers got the better of Rams signal-caller Matthew Stafford.

The 33-year-old Stafford completed 55.3% of his 38 pass attempts for 302 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a 96.6 passer rating. Meanwhile, Rodgers — who was dealing with an ailing toe — went 28-for-45 for 307 yards, two TDs, zero picks and a 97.2 passer rating. Rodgers also scampered for a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers connects with his old pal Randall Cobb for a seven-yard touchdown, and beats Jalen Ramsey to the pylons for a rushing touchdown.

On the plus side, the Rams started the fourth quarter with a deep touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr., the wideout's first touchdown as a Ram and his first since Week 4 of last season, when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Though the Rams outscored the Packers 11-0 in the fourth quarter, the rally ultimately fell short after Los Angeles failed to recover an onside kick attempt with 18 seconds left.

The Rams' 36-17 deficit heading into the game's final quarter was highlighted, or lowlighted in this case, by a Stafford pick-six thrown late in the third quarter.

That interception marked Stafford's third straight game with a pick-six, a career-first for the 33-year-old QB.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the Rams have lost all three of those games. The three-game slide for L.A. is just the second time under head coach Sean McVay that the Rams have dropped three in a row.

The losing streak also coincides with the closure of the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline, of which the Rams were one of the most active teams.

The Rams added pass-rusher Von Miller ahead of the deadline, then picked up OBJ off of waivers a week later. Around the time of those deals, the sentiment surrounding the Rams was one of them going all-in on making a Super Bowl run this season.

However, in their three games since, the results have been anything but positive.

After starting the season 7-1, the Rams have hit a major backslide across the board. In their first eight games, the Rams scored an average of 30.6 points per game and went off for 20-plus in each of those games.

In their past three games, the Rams have averaged just 18.0 points per game been held below 20 points on two occasions. The loss of superstar wideout Robert Woods to a season-ending knee injury ahead of the losing streak certainly plays a role, but it's not just the offense coming up short.

Their defense hasn't shown up, either.

In their first eight games, the Rams allowed an average of 21.0 points per game and allowed just one opponent, the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, to score 28 or more points.

The past three weeks? Los Angeles' defense is allowing an average of 31.7 points per game and has allowed all three of its opponents to reach the 28-point threshold.

The good news for Rams fans? McVay hasn't lost four games in a row during his five years as a head coach.

When the Rams previously lost three in a row — from Weeks 4 through 6 in 2019 — they bounced back with a 37-10 drumming of the Atlanta Falcons.

Given their precarious standing, second in the NFC West behind the Cardinals and just one game ahead of the charging San Francisco 49ers, the Rams need to rebound in a big way.

Week 13's date with the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars could present the perfect opportunity to do so and course-correct for a possible Super Bowl berth.

