National Football League Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and many more under duress for Week 13 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Sometimes, there is too much pressure to go around in the NFL .

Chris Broussard's "Under Duress" list normally consists of five people, but this week he had to double-dip a few times. Such is life in the pressure-packed NFL.

It's the start of Week 13, and Chris Broussard reveals the players he believes are under the most pressure to come out with a win.

Here are the five-ish players the " First Things First " host believes are facing the most heat heading into Week 13.

5: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

The outlook: The two AFC North quarterbacks are playing against each other this weekend and both are coming off of underwhelming performances. Jackson had a four-interception clunker against the Cleveland Browns, registering a season-low 46.5 passer rating. However, his Browns did win 16-10. Meanwhile, Roethlisberger had a three-turnover outing in a 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, completing just 58.5% of his passes.

Broussard's thoughts: "Big Ben — everyone seems to want to get rid of him as the quarterback for the Steelers. I'm saying, who are you putting in? ... He could use a good game to keep their playoff hopes –– faint as they are –– alive. ... Look at Lamar for the last five games he's played. He's been bad. He hasn't been electric at all.."

4: Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

The outlook: After a drama-filled offseason, Wilson is in unprecedented territory. He has lost four straight starts for the first time in his career, and the 3-8 Seahawks have lost eight games in a season for the first time since the Wilson era began. Since returning from injury in Week 10, Wilson has completed 55.7% of his passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games, with a passer rating of 73.2. Given all of that, speculation about his future has kicked into high gear.

Broussard's thoughts: "Russell was squawking in the offseason ... He needs to go ahead and play well. He's on the verge of having his first losing season of his career, but their faint playoff hopes are still alive. So, he's got to go out there, play well, and get them a win. ."

3: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott

The outlook: In back-to-back losses for the Cowboys, Dak and Zeke have accounted for a combined three touchdowns. That is far from ideal for the high-flying Cowboys. In Prescott's first six games this season, he completed 73.2% of his passes for 302.2 yards per game and a 115.0 passer rating, with 16 TDs and four picks. Since returning from a calf injury in Week 9, Prescott is averaging 279.8 passing yards per game and an 89.6 passer rating with six touchdowns and three interceptions in four games. Elliott, meanwhile, has yet to rush for more than 69 yards in his past six starts.

Broussard's thoughts: "Dak hasn't been the same since he came back from the calf injury. You've seen his numbers. They've been pedestrian. ... How about Ezekiel Elliott? Looks like the old Zeke a month and a half ago, now he just looks like an old Zeke. ... They've got to give him the rock, first of all, and he has to deliver. Without a run game, I don't know how far they can go.."

2: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

The outlook: Once Tom Brady left the New England Patriots, Allen became the heir apparent as the AFC East's best quarterback. That is still likely his title to lose, but a rollercoaster season is raising some questions as to how strong his grip is on that designation. Another big factor is the emergence of rookie QB Mac Jones for the Pats, who has been magnificent amid New England's current six-game winning streak. With a Bills vs. Patriots clash coming Monday night, Allen could sway favor back in his direction with a standout performance.

Broussard's thoughts: "Josh Allen is still pretty high, I guess, in the MVP rankings. I don't know how. They're 3-3 in their last six games and he's thrown eight interceptions in his last six games. ... And now here comes Mac Jones. ... This was supposed to be the Josh Allen reign over the AFC East, and now Mac Jones is threatening to take it away and stop the reign before it even really begins.."

1: Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The outlook: With three straight losses, Stafford and the Rams had a November to un-remember. The Rams QB threw a pick-six each of those losses, a career-first for the 13-year veteran, as L.A. dropped to 7-4 after starting 7-1. Stafford had more turnovers (six) than touchdowns (five) in November's trio of losses. Here's to hoping that seeing the calendar flip to December works some magic to get him back on track.

Broussard's thoughts: "Stafford is becoming a mainstay on this list. ... Can this guy win against the good teams? Can this guy handle the pressure of expectations? I get it, they're playing Jacksonville. That's everybody's elixir when you're playing poorly. But he needs to go out there [and] have a huge game –– even though it's a weak opponent –– to reestablish that confidence in that locker room that they have in him.."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.