Should the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson? 'First Things First' debates

Russell Wilson has been a shell of his former self as of late.

Granted, the Seahawks' longtime quarterback has been through a lot in the past year.

He was at the center of an offseason storm after rumblings that he might want out of Seattle. Wilson uncharacteristically criticized the team's ability to protect and said he was "tired of getting hit too much."

Heck, his agent even gave the Seahawks a list of four preferred trade destinations in case Seattle did decide to part ways with him (although he did specify that he never directly asked to be dealt away).

But alas, despite the offseason carousel of drama, Wilson returned for his 10th season as Seattle's starter, and he began the 2021 campaign with renewed hopes to help the team defend its NFC West crown and improve upon its 12-4 season in 2020.

His efforts have flopped mightily: Wilson's 2021 season has been nothing short of disastrous.

For the first time in his career, Wilson missed a start after being sidelined for three games with a broken finger on his throwing hand. In the eight games in which he has been on the field, however, Wilson's performance has not been anywhere close to the level of his career as an eight-time Pro Bowler.

The season started promising enough: A 254-yard display of dominance that included a 78.2 completion percentage (18-for-23), and four TDs in Week 1, which he followed up with 343 yards and two TDs in Week 2.

But following Week 3, Wilson has eclipsed the 200-yard mark just twice (he threw for 149, 152 and 161 yards in consecutive weeks). He also has failed to throw a TD in two outings (something that only happened twice in 2019 and 2020 combined), and has had three games with a QBR under 100 (including a season-worst 39.7 in a two-interception debacle against Green Bay), a game in which the Seahawks were shut out for the first time in Wilson's pro career.

Meanwhile, his Hawks rank 25th in scoring offense (19.0 points per game) and 31st in total offense (295.7 total yards per game). If they were to remain in those spots, it would mark the squad's lowest finish in both categories since Wilson's debut as the team's starter in 2012. Seattle has never finished outside of the top 20 in either category.

Wilson also has lost four straight starts for the first time in his career. Seattle's 17-15 defeat to the Washington Football Team on Monday was its eighth of the season, the most in a single campaign in Wilson's career.

Seattle is now squarely out of playoff contention and owns the second-worst record in the NFC.

Many believe it's time for No. 3 to experience a change of scenery.

"Russ is just not comfortable right now," Michael Vick said Tuesday on "First Things First."

"I know he's dealing with the injury on his finger, but in terms of the scheme and moving the ball efficiently, Russ is not the same player that he was before the the injury. He's in a difficult situation dating back to what happened in the offseason," Vick said.

"The defense is playing great, but the offense? Russ is missing throws, they don't have a dynamic running game to complement him, and it's just difficult to win. Change is probably the best thing for him. The well has dried up."

Nick Wright doesn't see a scenario in which Wilson is in Seattle next season, and he doesn't think the team will be heartbroken at the reality, either.

"We're gonna decide whether or not the Seahawks are actually one of the five worst teams in the sport," Wright argued. "Right now, they have the same record as the Jets, and only more wins than the Lions, Texans and Jaguars.

"If Russell Wilson's healthy, then he's just not good and that's not tenable to me," he added.

"If he's healthy, then evidently in the surgery when they removed a bone in his finger, they also removed his talent. So, I'm going to assume he's not healthy, and that he shouldn't be playing. I understand the idea of if you get a franchise quarterback, you never let him go. But is it not better to try and have a fresh start?"

Chris Broussard agreed with Wright's assertion that change is necessary. But in Broussard's evaluation of the Seahawks' woes, Wilson is the last component Seattle should focus on. Coach Pete Carroll is the first.

"I don't care if you get a No. 1 pick or two for Russell Wilson," Broussard said.

"We can go down a list of top-five quarterback picks of the last few seasons, and look at how a lot of them are doing. They don't look like they'll be half as good as him. When you've got a guy like this, you keep him, period. If he forces his way out, maybe you consider [a trade]. If he's willing to stay and build through it, then you do it.

"Did New Orleans consider trading Drew Brees when they went four out of five seasons with 7-9 records? Did Pittsburgh consider trading Ben Roethlisberger when they missed the playoffs two straight years in the early 2010s? You don't do this. You've got a franchise quarterback who's a Hall of Famer. You're not moving on from him."

Wilson's Hall of Fame candidacy is about as surefire as they come.

But past accolades are irrelevant to both Wilson, and his employer, and big changes are likely coming this offseason in the Emerald City.

