Mason Crosby, Evan McPherson highlight rough day of kicking in NFL Week 5

Whether it was wide right, wide left, or a ball boinking off the crossbar, failed kicks came in bunches throughout a wild Sunday in Week 5.

You could make a movie compilation of the missed tries. Eleven total extra points have been off the mark so far on the day, and while there were several blunders in a number of games, none were more plentiful than the ones that marred the conclusion of Packers-Bengals.

The game was a back-and-forth slugfest from beginning to end. Aaron Rodgers was an undeniable force through the first half, further cementing his legendary status as he tied Phillip Rivers for fifth all-time in TD passes.

But second-year QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals would not be deterred by the early deficit. He, Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase unleashed a torrent of flurries on the Packers defense, sparking a comeback effort that tied the score at 22.

Then came the kicking gaffes.

Mason Crosby's was first. With a chance to take the lead in the final frame, Crosby – who's normally as sure as they come – misplaced a 36-yard try wide left. Evan McPherson followed suit on his game-winning attempt, plunking it off the crossbar.

Crosby continued the trend, missing wide left again as time expired, pushing the affair into overtime.

In the OT period, Crosby botched another kick wide left after Green Bay gave him adequate field position after an INT. That one came from 40 yards out.

Following that, McPherson sent a wayward kick off the right upright that would have won it for Cincinnati. The rookie from Florida briefly celebrated the would-be game-winner before realizing the kick had caromed off the goalpost.If you're keeping track, that's five failed attempts in a row.

Crosby finally found redemption with 1:55 to play, booting in a 49-yarder to give Green Bay a 25-22 victory.

Both kickers combined to go 4-for-9 on field goals, while Crosby's porous performance set a new mark in his record book, considering it's just the second time he has missed three field goals in a game (he went 1-for-5 in Week 5 of 2018 against Detroit).

Overall, missed FGs have been the story of the day league-wide. Giants' kicker Graham Gano failed on a 54-yard try, the first time he'd missed from at least 50 yards after hitting seven straight, and the Chargers' Tristan Vizcaino has missed two XP on the day, including a crucial one late.

There was some silver lining for the kicking fraternity today, via a 54-yard game-winner from Minnesota's Greg Joseph.

Still, social media was dominated by responses to the kicking ineptitude:

