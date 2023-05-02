National Football League Marvin Harrison Jr., Caleb Williams headline top 2024 NFL Draft prospects Updated May. 2, 2023 12:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The top of the 2023 NFL Draft was loaded with talented prospects, many of whom FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt had the luxury of seeing firsthand when he called their games last fall.

But as good as that group was, it doesn’t compare to the talent that is set to take center stage in Detroit at the much-anticipated 2024 NFL Draft, according to Klatt.

"I think that the top-five selections in this (2024) draft probably would have gone in the first six or seven picks in 2023," Klatt said on a recent episode of his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show."

In other words … if you thought this year’s draft was stacked with talent, just wait until next year.

Here's a look at Klatt's top 10 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, with a big surprise at the top.

Looking ahead to 2024 Joel Klatt reveals his top 10 prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr. , WR, Ohio State

Harrison Jr. was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2022, putting up jaw-dropping numbers in his sophomore campaign. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver hauled in a team-high 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. He is considered to be the top receiver prospect in the past decade.

Klatt on Harrison Jr.: "This dude is the best wide receiver that I’ve seen in college football since Randy Moss. He does everything well. He’s like his dad in a baby Julio Jones body. He runs great routes. He catches it better than anybody. He has outstanding body control. He’s the best player in college football."

2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a generational talent looking to improve on a dominant 2022 campaign that saw him put up 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns through the air, while adding another 382 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Klatt on Williams: "Williams is the closest thing to Patrick Mahomes that we’ve seen since Patrick Mahomes. Williams is lethal. His athletic ability, his ability to throw on the run, confidence, all of it … the dude is as good as it gets. He would have been the top QB in this year’s draft. It’s hard to explain how good the guy is."

3. Drake Maye QB, North Carolina

Maye enjoyed a breakout 2022 campaign, throwing for more than 4,300 yards and 38 touchdowns for the Tar Heels. The talented 6-5, 220-pound signal-caller also added 698 yards and seven scores on the ground while helping lead UNC to a 9-4 record in 2022.

Klatt on Maye: "We saw him in the Holiday Bowl, and I was so impressed. He’s like a baby Josh Allen. He can grow into that. Great arm, great player, great makeup. I think he’s gonna be an outstanding pro, and he’s a guy I think would have gotten selected over any of the quarterbacks this year."

Drake Maye's arm on display UNC's Drake Maye finds Bryson Nesbit for a 14-yard TD pass against Oregon in the Holiday Bowl.

4. Brock Bowers , TE, Georgia

Bowers was the top tight end in college football this past year, but because he’s only two years removed from high school, he wasn’t eligible to enter this year's draft. The do-it-all tight end hauled in 63 catches for 942 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 for the national champion Bulldogs.

He was a first-team All-American and the winner of the John Mackey Award in 2022, which is presented to college football’s most outstanding tight end.

Klatt on Bowers: "This dude is an absolute monster, He is basically a wide receiver in a tight end's body that can also play running back. He’s outstanding. Hand him the ball, throw him the ball. When he gets his hands on the ball after the catch, he’s dynamic. He’s got great speed and great hands. He would have been the top tight end in this draft."

5. Olumuyiwa Fashanu , OT, Penn State

Fashanu is a massive offensive tackle prospect, standing at 6-6, 323 pounds. He started nine games at left tackle for the Nittany Lions in 2022 and did not allow a single sack in 281 pass blocking snaps. He was named a Walter Camp second-team All-American.

Klatt on Fashanu: "This is the top tackle I think in next year’s draft. He comes back to school, he could have been in this draft. He’s a heck of a player. And now, he’s blocking for those two young backs that will have one more year of experience. Watch out for them. Penn State is going to be really good. I think they will start the season probably fifth in the country."

6. Kool-Aid McKinstry , CB, Alabama

McKinstry has been a dominant force on Alabama’s standout defense from the second he stepped foot on campus. The talented 6-1, 185-pound defensive back totaled 35 tackles, a sack and an interception for the Crimson Tide in 2022, while also making an impact as a punt-return specialist.

Klatt on McKinstry: "He’s a good player. He had 15 PBUs. He’s not heavy, only 185 pounds, but he’s 6-1 with good length. I like him a lot."

7. J.T. Tuimoloau , DE, Ohio State

Tuimoloau had a breakout season in 2022, recording 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two interceptions and a touchdown. The 6-4, 270-pound edge rusher was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection this past season.

Klatt on Tuimoloau: "This is a guy that I think is going to blossom into one of the most dominant players in college football next year. Remember that great game he had against Penn State when he was just out of this world?"

J.T. Tuimoloau recaps game of his life against Penn State Matt Leinart talks to Ohio State DL J.T. Tuimoloau about his incredible performance against Penn State.

8. Joe Alt , OT, Notre Dame

Alt is a dominant offensive tackle prospect who has started 21 consecutive games on the Fighting Irish offensive line. He was an AP first-team All-American this past season while starting all 13 games in 2022.

Klatt on Alt: "Alt’s a really good player. Notre Dame’s offensive line is really gonna be the strength of their team next year."

9. Jared Verse , DE Florida State

Verse surprised many by opting to return for 2023 after earning first team All-ACC honors in 2022 with 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks despite missing three games due to injury.

Klatt on Verse: "He’s really good, very athletic, can dominate. I like him a lot."

10. Michael Penix Jr. , QB, Washington

Penix Jr. is coming off a record-setting season at Washington where he threw for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns. He finished the 2022 season as the nation’s leader in passing yards per game (357), while also becoming Washington’s single-season passing leader. He helped lead Washington to an 11-2 record while being named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2022.

Klatt on Penix Jr.: "He’s played a lot of football. If he stays healthy, he’s gonna have an outstanding year. If you watch him play, when he’s in rhythm, it’s very impressive."

