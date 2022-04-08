National Football League Mahomes-Reid headline top 10 QB-head coach duos 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL is a quarterback's league.

But a great quarterback is generally ineffective without a capable coach, and when paired together, the duo's potential is sky-high.

Colin Cowherd listed his top-10 quarterback-head coach duos in the NFL on "The Herd" on Thursday.

Let's see how the list shook out.

10. Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

2021 record: 8-9 | Passing stats: 4,823 YDS, 70.2%, 33 TD, 7 INT (2020)

Cowherd's thoughts: "The suspension is a big question mark in Cleveland. Stefanski, with a broken-down Baker Mayfield, is 19-14. That's with bad ownership and a quarterback that was hurt. [Stefanski was] Coach of the Year two years ago."

9. Derek Carr and Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders

2021 record: 10-7 | Passing stats: 4,804 YDS, 68.4%, 23 TD, 14, INT

Cowherd's thoughts: "You're saying Josh McDaniels failed [as a head coach]. He's on the right side of the ball. This is a loaded offense: quarterback, left tackle, slot, tight end, wide receiver. I don't know how long he's going to last, but he's clever, he learned. His issue was he went all-in on [Tim] Tebow."

8. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett, Denver Broncos

2021 record: 7-10 | Passing stats: 3,113 YDS, 64.8%, 25 TD, 6 INT

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't know if Nathaniel Hackett can coach. But he's on the right side of the ball. If you're going to make a mistake, go with an offensive coach. Russell's the only quarterback with a passer rating over 100 in four straight years."

7. Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals

2021 record: 11-6 | Passing stats: 3,787 YDS, 69.2%, 24 TD, 10 INT

Cowherd's thoughts: "These guys have clearly come around. Three straight years: more wins and better stats. Kingsbury just got an extension. I'd imagine in the next year or less, Kyler's going to get a new contract."

6. Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

2021 record: 13-4 | Passing stats: 4,115 YDS, 68.9%, 37 TD, 4 INT

Cowherd's thoughts: "Many will say this is low. But is Matt LaFleur better than McCarthy, or is he just winning more against the lousy NFC North? He's not doing any better in the playoffs, you can argue he's doing worse. They're good, but I think this year it's going to be a much tougher haul because they don't have a No. 1 or No. 2 receiver."

5. Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

2021 record: 10-7 | Passing stats: 4,611 YDS, 70.4%, 34 TD, 14 INT

Cowherd's thoughts: "I like Burrow better than Aaron [Rodgers] as a quarterback because he throws the ball down the field, he's not paralyzed by interceptions, he's much more likable, and he's a better leader. And do we know that Taylor is worse than Matt LaFleur? Taylor won playoff games on the road. Matt LaFleur's struggling to win with Aaron Rodgers at home. You don't get to the Super Bowl with that offensive line if you're not a really good coach."

4. Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

2021 record: 8-9 | Passing stats: 2,882 YDS, 64.4%, 16 TD, 13 INT

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've won 75% of the games they've been together. Fact. They've won playoff games together. Fact. I know you've got questions about Lamar, they fell apart last year. Since Lamar entered the league, second-highest winning percentage. They win a lot. They're both elite."

3. Josh Allen and Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

2021 record: 11-6 | Passing stats: 4,407 YDS, 63.3%, 36 TD, 15 INT

Cowherd's thoughts: "Before Josh Allen got there, McDermott got them to the playoffs with Tyrod Taylor. He took over a mess in Buffalo and got them to the playoffs four of five years. I thought they were the best team in the league last year. Since Josh Allen entered the league, he's had 31 rushing TDs. Nobody else is close."

2. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

2021 record: 12-5 | Passing stats: 4,486 YDS, 67.2%, 41 TD, 17 INT

Cowherd's thoughts: "They have been an absolute home run. Stafford led the NFL in the second half and fourth-quarter QB rating. Both have great emotional intelligence. Stafford's always had a world-class arm. He got to the playoffs in that mess in Detroit. He couldn't save that Titanic, though. These two together are magic."

1. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

2021 record: 12-5 | Passing stats: 4,839 YDS, 66.3%, 37 TD, 13 INT

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're 20-3 against the AFC West since they conjoined, and the Chiefs have the best record in the NFL in the Mahomes-Andy Reid era. They're 50-15. You can't deny it. [Mahomes has] had some mini-slumps, he did last year, but as long as they're together with a good GM to get them weapons, they're No. 1."

