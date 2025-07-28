Madden NFL 2026 '99 Club' Odds: How Will Video Game Stars Perform?

National Football League
It's arguably the most prestigious club in football — and this year, there are seven members. 

Annually, the Madden NFL video game series releases its latest edition, but prior to that, it reveals the group of players that earned a rating of 99 in the game — the "99 Club."

Which group of stars earned the highest rating in Madden NFL 2026?

Let's check out the list, along with some of their odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the 2025-26 season.

SAQUON BARKLEY
Philadelphia Eagles RB

To break regular-season rushing record (2,106+ yards): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Offensive Player of the Year: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

To have 1,000+ regular-season rushing yards: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Most regular-season rushing yards: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Most regular-season rushing TDs: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Over/Under regular-season rushing yards: 1,450.5

LAMAR JACKSON
Baltimore Ravens QB

Regular-season MVP: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Most regular-season passing yards: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Most regular-season passing TDs: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Over/Under regular-season passing yards: 3,500.5

Over/Under regular-season passing TDs: 28.5

JOSH ALLEN
Buffalo Bills QB

Regular-season MVP: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Most regular-season passing yards: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Most regular-season passing TDs: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Over/Under regular-season passing yards: 3,750.5

Over/Under regular-season passing TDs: 27.5

The 2026 "99 Club" is made up of two quarterbacks, two wideouts, one running back, one defensive end and one offensive tackle. 

MYLES GARRETT
Cleveland Browns DE

Defensive Player of the Year: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Most regular-season sacks: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

JUSTIN JEFFERSON
Minnesota Vikings WR

Offensive Player of the Year: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Most regular-season receiving yards: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Most regular-season receiving TDs: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Most regular-season receptions: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Over/Under regular-season receiving yards: 1,250.5

Over/Under regular-season receiving TDs: 9.5

JA'MARR CHASE
Cincinnati Bengals WR

Offensive Player of the Year: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Most regular-season receiving yards: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Most regular-season receiving TDs: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Most regular-season receptions: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Over/Under regular-season receiving yards: 1,300.5

Over/Under regular-season receiving TDs: 10.5

LANE JOHNSON
Philadelphia Eagles OT

Protector of the Year: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

