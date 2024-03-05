National Football League LSU QB Jayden Daniels calls 'cap' on reported Patriots distaste Updated Mar. 5, 2024 5:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A report circulated Tuesday that LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels doesn't want to play for the New England Patriots — who own the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — with "playing conditions" cited as a reason for the notion.

Daniels promptly shut down that rumor Tuesday, posting to X that the report is "cap" — slang for untrue.

Daniels just won the 2023 Heisman Trophy Award, as he totaled 3,812 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 208.0 passer rating, while completing 72.2% of his passes. He also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Daniels spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. The Tigers went a combined 19-7 with him under center.

As far as the draft is concerned, Daniels could potentially be selected with either the No. 2 or No. 3 pick, as both the Washington Commanders (No. 2) and Patriots (No. 3) have new head coaches and have been linked to taking a quarterback in the first round; the Chicago Bears are expected to take USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

Daniels, 23, stands at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds.

