National Football League Rams or Chargers: Who wins the battle of Los Angeles this season? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The city of Los Angeles houses two football teams, but one is clearly the superior of the two.

That's because one squad is the reigning NFL champion, and until 2023, that title is going to remain on one side of the city's spectrum. And though the Rams and Chargers share the same home stadium, playing turf is perhaps the only commonality the two teams hope to share going forward.

Both are viable Super Bowl contenders, and according to Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, that's the principal goal the team has set its sights on. But he's well aware that he and his crew will have to usurp a not-so friendly neighbor to get there.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler joins Colin to talk upcoming season Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler joins Colin Cowherd to discuss how he's preparing for next season the Rams-Chargers rivalry.

"We're in a crowded neighborhood out here," he told Colin Cowherd on "The Herd."

Despite the bustling environment though, Ekeler is eager to do what he can to take up a more firm residency at SoFi Stadium.

"It's our job to make it as exciting [for the city] as we can, and that's by scoring points on the offensive end and getting into the community as well," Ekeler said. "L.A.'s a city that once they get behind you, they'll have your back. And with the Rams getting it done last year, obviously they have the leg up in terms of community and ‘bandwagoners.'

"But it is what it is. It's a competitive atmosphere, and that's why we're here — to compete."

The Rams have nearly the same roster back in action, and with a couple of high-profile additions in Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson II, they'll undoubtedly be one of the toughest teams to beat heading into the 2022 campaign. Wagner, Seattle's all-time tackles leader, will bring a heady presence and preternatural ball skills to captain L.A.'s top-flight defense. That same defense will return Aaron Donald — arguably the greatest defensive tackle ever — and Jalen Ramsey, whom many believe is the best corner in football.

Offensively, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are perhaps the most deadly three-headed monster in the league, and Robinson's addition provides a wondrous boost. But Stafford's currently dealing with a concerning elbow injury that's been likened to baseball due to its rarity on the gridiron. The Rams go as he does, and his health will have a huge bearing on their success going forward.

As far as the Chargers, Justin Herbert is the fuel behind the team's engine/ Herbert has established himself as a notorious flamethrower, and though there are times he could take a little mustard off his throws, Ekeler's fine with letting him loose for now.

"He definitely puts some heat on [his throws]," Ekeler told Cowherd. "And it's something you've got to get acclimated to with Justin. That's something that he'll learn as he gets older, knowing when to rip it in or curve it. He does a good job now, but there are times when I'm like. ‘Man, you slung that thing.’ But it also helps him too, because if he just rips it then he doesn't give the defender a chance to undercut. It's a special talent to be able to do, and it's a quick release too, so definitely an advantage for us.

"No chance [I'm telling him to change his throws]," Ekeler added. "He's a young guy. Just give me the ball, and however you do, I'm going to catch it and make something happen."

Herbert also has at his disposal a supremely talented receiving corps, which includes Mike Williams and Keenan Allen on top of Ekeler, who led the NFL in TDs last season. The Chargers also added a future Hall of Famer in Khalil Mack to patrol their front end, alongside superstar defensive end Joey Bosa.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.