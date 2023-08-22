National Football League Long-shot Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, predictions, futures bets Published Aug. 22, 2023 12:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Bettors are gearing up for the NFL season, placing wagers on markets like Coach of the Year and throwing money on players with short odds like Bryce Young and Bijan Robinson to be named the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

But what about the long shots?

Long shots deserve some looks, too. Athletes who aren't near the top of the oddsboard could end up making a splash that's worth a sprinkle — especially at the quarterback position.

Every NFL season, we're reminded how important the backup QB is to every franchise. Whether it's Brock Purdy in 2022 with the Niners or Dak Prescott in 2016 with the Cowboys, when QB1 goes down, QB2 is the next man up.

So let's dive into the odds of several newly-drafted QBs who could end up snagging Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023.

LONG-SHOT ODDS FOR NFL OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR*

Aidan O’Connell, Raiders: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Will Levis, Titans: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Clayton Tune, Cardinals: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Stetson Bennett, Rams: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Hendon Hooker, Lions: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

*odds as of 8/22/2023

Picks via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

If you’re looking to place a small wager on a large underdog for Offensive Rookie of the Year, I have three choices for you. While these long shots likely won't play unless the starter gets injured, there are scenarios where a pizza-money wager might be worth it.

Stetson Bennett +10000

While Bennett might be older than me and you, he is the best long-shot candidate to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Unfortunately, this is a wager that is tied to the health status of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who appears healthy again after a 2022 campaign wrought with injury.

The Rams offensive line situation has me concerned that Stafford will get hit all season, and that could lead to an opportunity for Bennett to play. If Bennett gets the chance to play for an extended period, he can succeed in this offense. The Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay offense has elevated quarterbacks with skill sets similar to Bennett's into MVP consideration. Heavy play-action passes with easier throws for the quarterback can help pad stats.

While it’s fun to joke about Stetson's age (he'll turn 26 this October), he has seen a ton of football, and that experience will help him play better earlier in his career — if given the opportunity.

PICK: Stetson Bennett for Offensive Rookie of the Year (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Aidan O’Connell +5000

Raiders starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has six seasons under his belt as the starting QB for the 49ers. He stayed healthy for two of those six seasons and enters the 2023 season recovering from a foot injury.

The Raiders' offensive line is shaky, and Jimmy is not mobile in the pocket. If Jimmy G misses time this season, the team could turn to veteran backup Brian Hoyer, but that feels like a waste. How does that help the Raiders at all in the future? If they were looking ahead, they’d play their fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell and let him roll.

O’Connell has Davante Adams and rookie tight end Michael Mayer to use as weapons. It's a slim chance that O’Connell could play well enough to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but there is always the chance the cards fall into place.

PICK: Aidan O'Connell for Offensive Rookie of the Year (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Will Levis +7500

Levis was drafted at the top of the second round and currently sits as the Titans' third-string quarterback. The two QBs in front of him (Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis) are questionable, and there’s a chance the Titans go young ASAP if their season goes sideways fast.

Maybe the Titans roll with Malik Wills before Levis, but that won’t last long. Wills showed last season in brief appearances he was not ready to be an NFL quarterback. Maybe he has improved this offseason, but do the Titans take that chance or go immediately to the quarterback they just drafted? My money is on Levis being the guy who’d get the ball.

Levis needs to work on his passing against NFL defenses, but his legs and mobility will get him yards and highlight plays.

PICK: Will Levis for Offensive Rookie of the Year (bet $10 to win $760 total)

So are you backing a long shot to win Offensive Rookie of the Year? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL.

