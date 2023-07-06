2023 NFL Coach of the Year odds, lines, best bet, prediction Published Jul. 6, 2023 5:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In the NFL, arguably, the head coach is the most important position outside the quarterback. How the HC leads the team is often directly related to its success or failure. And that's why bettors are already diving into the Coach of the Year action for 2023.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell (+850) opened with the shortest odds of winning the award. Campbell helped lead Jared Goff and the Lions to a 9-8 regular season. While the winning record exceeded bettors' expectations, it was not enough for a playoff berth. However, overachieving in 2022 helped Campbell enter 2023 as the favorite to win the Coach of the Year award.

Coming in second in the odds to win the award is Sean Payton at +900. Payton has an opportunity to help revive Russell Wilson's career and lead the Broncos back to Super Bowl glory. If he can work his magic and will Russ and Denver back into the win column and playoffs, Payton will be in this conversation throughout the season.

Whether it's a coach with short odds like Campbell or a long shot like Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles (+5000), this race will be one to watch as the season unfolds. Let's dive into the odds.

NFL COACH OF THE YEAR ODDS*

Dan Campbell: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Sean Payton: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Matt Eberflus: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Arthur Smith: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Robert Saleh: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Matt LaFleur: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Mike McDaniel: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Frank Reich: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Doug Pederson: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

DeMeco Ryans: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Mike Tomlin: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kevin Stefanski: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Dennis Allen: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Pete Carroll: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brandon Staley: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bill Belichick: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Zac Taylor: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Shane Steichen: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kyle Shanahan: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

John Harbaugh: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Sean McVay: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Sean McDermott: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Nick Sirianni: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Mike Vrabel: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Josh McDaniels: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Jonathan Gannon: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Kevin O'Connell: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Brian Daboll: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ron Rivera: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Mike McCarthy: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Andy Reid: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Todd Bowles: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

*odds as of 7/6/2023

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

Mike McDaniel +2200

The Dolphins second-year head coach is a perfect candidate for this award. McDaniel's Dolphins team will win games if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy. When Tua started and finished the game, the Dolphins were 8-4 last season. Assuming he’s healthier than last season, the Dolphins should get into the 10-win range.

If you include their improvements on defense — including the addition of Jalen Ramsey and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio — the Dolphins could win the division. If the Dolphins can pull off a division win with Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen on rival squads, plus a Patriots team with a competent offense, all the praise will be heaped onto McDaniel.

His lively interactions with the media can also help McDaniel win this award. His viral sound bites often show how much media members like him. Those are all factors when humans are voting for this award.

At these odds, he is worth a sprinkle.

PICK: Mike McDaniel (+2200) to win Coach of the Year

Zac Taylor +2500

Taylor deserves more respect. All the Bengals have done the last two seasons is win football games at a high level, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2021, followed by an overtime loss in the AFC championship last season. What I admire most about Taylor’s Bengals squad is they do not lose games, and that’s a quality that’s worth celebrating.

When you watch his teams play, they do not make mistakes, they do not turn over the football, and they do not allow explosive plays on defense. Last season, the Bengals struggled in the first month of the season and appeared to suffer from the usual Super Bowl hangover that we see from the team that loses the big game. Then Taylor made a change in the offense. He threw out plays and concepts that were uncomfortable to his offense in favor of more shotgun plays which his offense executed at a higher level.

If the Bengals beat the Chiefs on New Year's Eve to clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, Taylor is a lock for this award.

PICK: Zac Taylor (+2500) to win Coach of the Year

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the odds shift in the race for Coach of the Year!

