Lions vs. Packers 2025 Prediction, Odds, Picks

The Detroit Lions (7-4) are slim favorites (-2.5) against the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) in a battle of two division rivals. The expected point total for the matchup is set at 49.5.

Lions vs. Packers Odds & Betting Lines

Lions vs. Packers Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Lions (-2.5)

Pick OU: Under (49.5)

Prediction: Lions 26 - Packers 21

How to Watch Detroit vs. Green Bay

Game date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Ford Field

Location: Detroit, Michigan

TV: Watch on FOX

Streaming: FOX One , Tubi and FOX Deportes

Lions vs. Packers Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, Detroit has collected three wins against Green Bay.

Over their last five head-to-head contests, Detroit has scored 127 points, while Green Bay has posted 121.

Detroit Betting Info

Detroit has played 11 games, posting six wins against the spread.

The Lions have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Detroit contests this year have gone over the point total 54.5% of the time (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

When playing as moneyline favorites, the Lions are 6-1 (winning 85.7% of the time).

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Lions a 59.7% chance to win.

Lions Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 238.6 (2,625) 8 Rush yards 139.8 (1,538) 3 Points scored 29.6 (326) 2 Pass yards against 210.5 (2,316) 15 Rush yards against 101.7 (1,119) 11 Points allowed 22.1 (243) 12

Detroit's Key Players

Offense

Jahmyr Gibbs has recorded 951 rushing yards (third in the NFL) with 10 touchdowns (86.5 yards per game through 11 games). His 6.1 yards per attempt lead in the NFL.

He's caught 48 passes (on 55 targets) for 379 receiving yards with three touchdowns. He's averaging 34.5 receving yards and 4.4 catches per game.

Jared Goff has thrown for 2,769 yards (seventh in the NFL), 23 touchdowns (second in the NFL) and five interceptions this year. He is averaging 251.7 yards per game and 7.9 per attempt, while completing 69.3%.

In 11 games played, Amon-Ra St. Brown is averaging 80.4 yards and 6.8 receptions per game to total 884 receiving yards (fourth in the NFL) and 75 catches (sixth in the NFL). He's been targeted 107 times, and has nine receiving touchdowns (second in the NFL).

In the running game, David Montgomery averages 4.4 yards per attempt (21st in the NFL) and 46.5 yards per game for 511 total rushing yards. He has scored five rushing touchdowns this season.

Montgomery has been targeted 22 times to the tune of 18 catches, 135 yards and zero TDs.

Defense

Over on defense, Jack Campbell has 102 tackles, eight TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended in 2025.

Aidan Hutchinson has 27 tackles, nine TFL, and 8.5 sacks this season.

Brian Branch has recorded 59 tackles, five TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

So far this season, Alex Anzalone has 63 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. He's second on the Lions in tackles.

Green Bay Betting Info

Green Bay has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Green Bay's games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under five times this year.

The Packers have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Packers have a 44.6% chance to win.

Packers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 222.5 (2,447) 14 Rush yards 116.5 (1,281) 15 Points scored 23.9 (263) 15 Pass yards against 182.3 (2,005) 5 Rush yards against 96.5 (1,061) 6 Points allowed 18.4 (202) 5

Green Bay's Key Players

Offense

Jordan Love is averaging 7.7 passing yards per attempt (seventh in the NFL) and 232.7 yards per game this year, completing 67.7% of his passes on the way to 2,560 total yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions through 11 games.

Love has also rushed for 160 yards (third on the Packers).

Josh Jacobs has scored 11 rushing touchdowns, while totaling 648 rushing yards (3.8 per carry and 64.8 per game).

Jacobs has also collected 237 receiving yards (23.7 per game) on 28 catches (2.8 per game). He's been targeted 35 times and is still seeking his first receiving touchdown.

Romeo Doubs has totaled 522 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 41 receptions, while being targeted 67 times on the season.

Emanuel Wilson averages 29.7 rushing yards per game over 11 games (327 total yards), with three rushing touchdowns.

Defense

So far in 2025, Quay Walker has amassed 1.5 sacks to go with six TFL and 84 tackles over 10 games.

Micah Parsons has 30 tackles, nine TFL, and 10 sacks.

Rashan Gary has recorded 7.5 sacks (second on the Packers) as well as seven TFL and 37 tackles in the 2025 season.

Edgerrin Cooper has registered 0.5 sacks to go with two TFL and 77 tackles through 11 games.

