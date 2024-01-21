National Football League Lions TE Sam LaPorta active for NFC Divisional Round vs. Buccaneers Published Jan. 21, 2024 2:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Detroit Lions star rookie tight end Sam LaPorta will be active against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup (3 p.m. ET).

LaPorta was questionable with a knee injury, which he suffered in the Lions' Week 18 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He was also questionable for the Lions' wild-card round game against the Los Angeles Rams but played, logging a receiving touchdown.

LaPorta totaled 86 receptions — setting an NFL record for rookie tight ends — for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns in the regular season.

Also for the Lions, wide receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) and safety Tracy Walker III are inactive.

On the other side, Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (ankle) is active. Tampa Bay is coming off a 32-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.

