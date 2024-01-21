National Football League
Lions TE Sam LaPorta active for NFC Divisional Round vs. Buccaneers
National Football League

Lions TE Sam LaPorta active for NFC Divisional Round vs. Buccaneers

Published Jan. 21, 2024 2:34 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions star rookie tight end Sam LaPorta will be active against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup (3 p.m. ET).

LaPorta was questionable with a knee injury, which he suffered in the Lions' Week 18 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He was also questionable for the Lions' wild-card round game against the Los Angeles Rams but played, logging a receiving touchdown.

LaPorta totaled 86 receptions — setting an NFL record for rookie tight ends — for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns in the regular season.

Also for the Lions, wide receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) and safety Tracy Walker III are inactive.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side, Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (ankle) is active. Tampa Bay is coming off a 32-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Detroit Lions
Sam LaPorta
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, standings

2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes