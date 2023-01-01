National Football League Lions finding rhythm on offense, defense as a playoff spot comes within reach 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Detroit Lions are one win away from a playoff berth. Judging by Sunday's convincing 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears, they couldn't be better equipped to get it.

After starting the season 1-6, they have now found rhythm in multiple aspects of their game. The Lions were the NFL's worst scoring defense through the first half of the season. Their run defense was porous, the pass defense couldn't put a lid on explosive plays and they weren't getting to quarterbacks.

That has all changed in the last nine games, and two rookie pass-rushers are leading the way. Second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson has validated the investment made in him, becoming the first player with over seven sacks and three interceptions in a season since 1982, when sacks became an official stat. His three interceptions this season tie for the most by any defensive lineman in a single campaign during the Super Bowl era.

Hutchinson never had an interception in his career prior to entering the league. It seems like there's something to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme, after all.

Hutchinson has been joined by James Houston, the 217th selection in the same draft, who was brought up from the practice squad in Week 12. The rookie out of Jackson State has recorded 7.5 sacks in that span, which is the most through six games in NFL history. He and Hutchinson are the first pair of rookie teammates to notch seven sacks each in a season.

Houston added three of his seven sacks in the game against the Bears, dropping Justin Fields for losses of eight, zero (strip sack) and nine. It comes with the caveat that even after losing eight straight games, the Bears had been in nearly every one, including matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

But Chicago was completely uninspired on offense this time around, probably given the fact that two more offensive linemen went out during the game, giving Fields and the running backs nothing to work with. The defense played lackadaisically at best, allowing 265 yards on the ground and 504 total yards to the Lions.

That's something Detroit hasn't had an issue with all season: offensive production.

Detroit hung a total of 41 points on the Bears. The Lions have now surpassed 50 touchdowns this season, marking the third time in franchise history they've accomplished that feat. They've scored 30 or more points in seven contests this year and have maintained an average of 28.9 points per game over their last nine games.

They're putting up yards, too. The Lions reached the 6,000 mark for just the fifth time in franchise history. They now have seven games with over 400 yards of total offense, and Jared Goff's career resurgence in Detroit is one of the reasons.

It isn't even a matter of getting hot for Goff. He's been consistent for some time now, which you'll take all day and twice on a playoff Sunday. Against the Bears, Goff completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 255 yards and three touchdowns, with a passer rating of 133.5 — his fourth over 120, tying the Lions' franchise record. He's on pace for the third-best season of his seven-year career. He's already surpassed his 2017 Pro Bowl season, stat-wise.

Goff also has weapons of all kinds coming alive at the right time. Detroit had 265 total rushing yards, 144 of which came from Jamaal Williams. Two of their five touchdowns came on the ground, with both Williams and D'Andre Swift getting into the end zone.

By topping 200 rushing yards on Sunday, the Lions have reached 2,000 rushing yards on the season. This marks the first time Detroit has rushed for 2,000 yards in a season since 1997 and the first time since 1989 the Lions have 2,000 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in a season.

Not only were the backs involved, but so were the tight ends, which is even more unexpected due to the fact they traded their top player at that position, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings after Week 8. It ended up being addition by subtraction, contrary to what anyone would have ever predicted.

Three different Lions tight ends have produced a game with at least two touchdown receptions this season. They are the first team in NFL history to do so.

Detroit has also gotten Jameson Williams back from injury, and though he hasn't had a ton of production since returning in Week 13 from an ACL injury in the CFP title game, the rookie had his first major play on a 40-yard end around, which set up Williams' third-quarter touchdown. That gives Goff Williams, slot receiver extraordinaire Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Chark and Josh Reynolds as his top receiver group, in addition to his backs and tight ends.

The Lions have found rhythm in position groups all across the offense and defense, and it couldn't come at a better time as they try to enter the postseason for the first time since 2016.

To make the playoffs, Detroit will need to beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau in Week 18 and the Seattle Seahawks will need to lose one of their remaining two games.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports.

