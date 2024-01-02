National Football League Lions' Dan Campbell tried to trick Cowboys on two-point play but confused ref Published Jan. 2, 2024 1:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dan Campbell opened up more about the controversial penalty that wiped away the Lions' go-ahead two-point conversion in this past Saturday's game against the Cowboys when he spoke with reporters Monday, confirming that he tried to trick Dallas on the play.

After scoring a touchdown to make it 20-19 Dallas with 23 seconds left, Jared Goff completed a two-point pass to offensive lineman Taylor Decker in the end zone, but Decker was penalized for illegal touching because he didn't report as an eligible receiver to the officiating crew. However, the broadcast cameras showed Decker addressing lead official Brad Allen before the play, with fellow offensive lineman Penei Sewell next to him and backup offensive lineman Dan Skipper trailing.

With Skipper (No. 70) reporting as an eligible receiver earlier in the game, Campbell explained how the two-point play was supposed to work for the Lions.

"It's about eligibility. That's what it's about," Campbell said. "And it has nothing to do with the ref, the ref knows. He knows because 68 (Decker's jersey number) reported. It's for the defense, so that they see three different people, and you're just hoping they happen to [think] 70 [is reporting]. That's all."

The problem was, the referee also thought No. 70 was reporting. Campbell noted that he discussed the play with the officiating crew before the game in anticipation of using it. He later added that he showed the play to the officials on a piece of paper, illustrating the players' responsibilities on the designed trick play.

But as the Lions were adamant that Decker was the one who reported, Allen said in the postgame pool report that he heard Skipper report as the eligible receiver. Campbell wasn't sure what they could've done differently after Skipper was the player identified as the eligible receiver on the play.

"I don't have a timeout. I mean, there's nothing I can do," Campbell said. "And it's loud, you can't hear anything, not where we were at. I think right when the play started you realize that they had ID'd 70 [as eligible]. So, look, it is what it is."

Campbell expressed a desire to move on from Saturday's loss as he spoke with reporters Monday, at one point asking, "Why do you guys want to talk about this?" He also didn't want to buy into any notion that the NFL is out to get the Lions or that the league holds a bias against them.

"Don't do that. Don't do it. I know — I get it, but don't do that," Campbell said. "Don't buy into that. Don't live in that world, man. That will just pull you down. And if it makes you feel any better, the NFL is against every team, alright. Because, look, I was at New Orleans, so I know what that feels like. And — but you know what? We walked away. Even in that game, we had chances to win and — before all that happened, but that one ended it. That was it, man. We walked away, packed our bags and left.

"We got a taste of what that's like, but we've still got a chance. We haven't even started the tournament. So, I think it's a blessing. And I would tell fans, ‘Don't do it. Don't even believe that.' We're just getting started."

Saturday's loss didn't have major playoff ramifications for the Lions (11-5). They'd already clinched the NFC North in Week 16, ensuring that they'll have a home playoff game for the first time in 30 years, and the 49ers clinched the top seed in the NFC on Sunday. This past Saturday's outcome could determine who gets the No. 2 seed, though, as the Cowboys (11-5) can clinch that spot with a win Sunday versus the Commanders.

But Campbell is focused on his own team. The Lions coach said he had "controlled fury" as they begin preparations for their final regular-season tuneup against the Vikings on Sunday.

"I'm absolutely ready to go. I don't go the other way. And the team won't either. We're on a mission and we're not going to feel sorry for ourselves and wallow in everything," Campbell said. "We had plays to make and we didn't make them. It's a tight game, a good opponent, playoff-type atmosphere, and you've got to make that extra play that we didn't.

"So, we will use this as fuel. I've got pure octane right now. I woke up, I'm ready. So, we're moving forward."

