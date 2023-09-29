National Football League
Lions can beat 'anyone' in the NFL 'anywhere,' says QB Jared Goff
National Football League

Lions can beat 'anyone' in the NFL 'anywhere,' says QB Jared Goff

Published Sep. 29, 2023 12:52 p.m. ET

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions had their way with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, jumping out to a 27-3 lead at halftime and going on to win 34-20 at Lambeau Field.

Have the Lions shown that they're a true NFC contender? In the words of Goff, they can be sent "anywhere" and will "be ready" to deliver a win.

"We have that confidence," Goff said, per ESPN. "Like I said, send us anywhere. Line us up against anyone, and we feel like we can go in there and beat them, and that's a good feeling to have. Is it always gonna happen? I don't know, but we feel like we can.

"We have that confidence in ourselves, in our coaches and each other. We're working together really well right now."

ADVERTISEMENT

Goff finished the game with 210 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception and an 86.9 passer rating, while completing 67.9% of his passes. The Lions ran for 211 yards on 4.9 yards per carry with David Montgomery leading the way with 32 carries and three scores on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, Detroit intercepted Jordan Love twice with the quarterback completing just 63.9% of his passes and finishing with a 69.9 passer rating. Green Bay ran for just 27 yards.

The Week 4 road victory moved the Lions into sole possession of first place in the NFC North at 3-1 and marked their fourth consecutive win over the rival Packers.

Across the Lions' first four games, Goff has totaled 1,029 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 98.4 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes. As a whole, Detroit's offense is averaging 386.3 total yards (sixth in the NFL) and 26.5 points (eighth) per game. Meanwhile, its defense has surrendered 280.5 total yards (sixth) and 20.8 points (14th) per game. For perspective, the Lions gave up the most yards in the NFL last season (392.4 per game).

Up next for Goff and the Lions is a home affair with the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, which will air on FOX at 1 p.m. ET.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Detroit Lions
Jared Goff

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving believe full season together with Mavs will 'be way better'

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving believe full season together with Mavs will 'be way better'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes