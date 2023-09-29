National Football League Lions can beat 'anyone' in the NFL 'anywhere,' says QB Jared Goff Published Sep. 29, 2023 12:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions had their way with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, jumping out to a 27-3 lead at halftime and going on to win 34-20 at Lambeau Field.

Have the Lions shown that they're a true NFC contender? In the words of Goff, they can be sent "anywhere" and will "be ready" to deliver a win.

"We have that confidence," Goff said, per ESPN. "Like I said, send us anywhere. Line us up against anyone, and we feel like we can go in there and beat them, and that's a good feeling to have. Is it always gonna happen? I don't know, but we feel like we can.

"We have that confidence in ourselves, in our coaches and each other. We're working together really well right now."

Goff finished the game with 210 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception and an 86.9 passer rating, while completing 67.9% of his passes. The Lions ran for 211 yards on 4.9 yards per carry with David Montgomery leading the way with 32 carries and three scores on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, Detroit intercepted Jordan Love twice with the quarterback completing just 63.9% of his passes and finishing with a 69.9 passer rating. Green Bay ran for just 27 yards.

The Week 4 road victory moved the Lions into sole possession of first place in the NFC North at 3-1 and marked their fourth consecutive win over the rival Packers.

Across the Lions' first four games, Goff has totaled 1,029 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 98.4 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes. As a whole, Detroit's offense is averaging 386.3 total yards (sixth in the NFL) and 26.5 points (eighth) per game. Meanwhile, its defense has surrendered 280.5 total yards (sixth) and 20.8 points (14th) per game. For perspective, the Lions gave up the most yards in the NFL last season (392.4 per game).

Up next for Goff and the Lions is a home affair with the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, which will air on FOX at 1 p.m. ET.

