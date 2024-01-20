Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown recognizes 83-year-old fan who dyed his hair blue
The city of Detroit is showing off its team spirit after its 32-year playoff drought has finally come to an end.
All-Pro Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is doing the same, after unveiling a blue hair-dye job earlier this year in honor of the playoff run, which inadvertently inspired a fan to do the same.
Earlier this week, heartfelt stories about lifelong Detroit fan Larry Benjamin began circulating on social media. Benjamin is currently in hospice care and opted to dye his hair blue following the team's 24-23 wild-card victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
The 83-year-old's son shared a photo of his dad rocking the new look online Tuesday.
The message touched the hearts of many, including St. Brown and the Lions organization, which reached out with a phone call and sent over a signed jersey with the message: "Larry the Man, Keep being a beast. Best fans in the world. One Pride!"
St. Brown originally revealed his new blue hairdo on Jan. 8 ahead of the playoffs. Following the wild-card victory and the good vibes he's received from fans, he revealed to reporters he'd be rocking the blue "until the wheels fall off."
The Lions aim to keep their playoff run rolling Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional playoff game.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Raiders remove interim tag from head coach Antonio Pierce
2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, standings
NFL divisional round odds, best bets: Look for 49ers, Chiefs to cover
-
Scouting Caleb Williams: Is peak Russell Wilson a fair comparison for top prospect?
Caleb Williams 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds shift after Kliff Kingsbury news
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs divisional round: Prediction, odds, picks
-
2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Caleb Williams leads our top-50 big board
Seattle Seahawks next head coach odds: Dan Quinn current favorite
Bill Belichick reportedly emerges as 'top candidate' for Falcons
-
Raiders remove interim tag from head coach Antonio Pierce
2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, standings
NFL divisional round odds, best bets: Look for 49ers, Chiefs to cover
-
Scouting Caleb Williams: Is peak Russell Wilson a fair comparison for top prospect?
Caleb Williams 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds shift after Kliff Kingsbury news
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs divisional round: Prediction, odds, picks
-
2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Caleb Williams leads our top-50 big board
Seattle Seahawks next head coach odds: Dan Quinn current favorite
Bill Belichick reportedly emerges as 'top candidate' for Falcons