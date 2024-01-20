National Football League Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown recognizes 83-year-old fan who dyed his hair blue Published Jan. 20, 2024 4:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The city of Detroit is showing off its team spirit after its 32-year playoff drought has finally come to an end.

All-Pro Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is doing the same, after unveiling a blue hair-dye job earlier this year in honor of the playoff run, which inadvertently inspired a fan to do the same.

Earlier this week, heartfelt stories about lifelong Detroit fan Larry Benjamin began circulating on social media. Benjamin is currently in hospice care and opted to dye his hair blue following the team's 24-23 wild-card victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The 83-year-old's son shared a photo of his dad rocking the new look online Tuesday.

The message touched the hearts of many, including St. Brown and the Lions organization, which reached out with a phone call and sent over a signed jersey with the message: "Larry the Man, Keep being a beast. Best fans in the world. One Pride!"

St. Brown originally revealed his new blue hairdo on Jan. 8 ahead of the playoffs. Following the wild-card victory and the good vibes he's received from fans, he revealed to reporters he'd be rocking the blue "until the wheels fall off."

The Lions aim to keep their playoff run rolling Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional playoff game.

