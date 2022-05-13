Detroit Lions Lions' Aidan Hutchinson makes first appearance at rookie camp 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Aidan Hutchinson made his first appearance in "Honolulu Blue" on Friday during the opening day of the Detroit Lions' rookie minicamp, a precursor to joining the veterans in OTAs in the coming weeks.

Hutchinson, a Plymouth, Michigan native, stayed in-state to play college ball for Michigan , and he is staying close to home once again as he embarks on his professional career in Detroit.

The second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson will wear No. 97 with the Lions, the same number he wore during his standout career at Michigan.

The star defensive end is the highest-drafted defender in Michigan history. What's more, he is just the 11th Wolverine to be a top-five draft pick and the highest pick since offensive tackle Jake Long (Miami Dolphins, No. 1 overall) in 2008.

Hutchinson, 21, came into his own with a school-record 14 sacks in 2021 after netting just 3.5 in his first three seasons. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound edge rusher also notched 62 tackles (36 solo) and 16.5 tackles for loss.

He would be a welcomed addition to a Lions team that ranked 30th in the NFL in sacks this past season.

Hutchinson previously said "it would definitely be cool" to join the Lions organization because it "would make the transition a bit easier to the NFL just being so close to home" and close to his family. His hometown is less than 25 miles from Ford Field — the Lions' stadium in Downtown Detroit.

Hutchinson signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $35.7 million contract earlier this week.

