Aidan Hutchinson is 'cool' with being drafted by home-state Lions

Could top 2022 NFL Draft prospect Aidan Hutchinson be staying close to home yet again?

Hutchinson, a Plymouth, Michigan native, stayed in state with his decision to play for the Michigan Wolverines, and he could be doing it again as he embarks on his professional career.

FOX Sports NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks, like many others, has the Detroit Lions projected to choose Hutchinson with their second overall pick come April in his latest mock draft.

How does Hutchinson feel about possibly heading to The D?

"It would definitely be cool," Hutchinson said during his Friday session with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I'd be living close to home. It would definitely make the transition a bit easier to the NFL just being so close to home and close to my parents."

Hutchinson's hometown is less than 25 miles from Ford Field — the Lions' stadium in Downtown Detroit.

Hutchinson exploded for a school-record 14 sacks in 2021 after netting just 4.5 in his first three seasons. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound edge rusher also notched 62 tackles (36 solo) and 16.5 tackles for loss.

He would be a welcomed addition to a Lions team that ranked 30th in the NFL in sacks this past season.

"All my friends back home are big Lions fans, and they've been enduring the pain of all the losses in the previous years, so it would definitely be awesome to do that," Hutchinson previously said of being a key factor in helping Detroit's rebuild.

Hutchinson is also a serious candidate to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars to join forces with last year's top pick, QB Trevor Lawrence ﻿.

"It would mean a lot," the 21-year-old said of potentially being selected first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. "A lot of hard work has gone into this. It's been a very long journey, but I'm ready to start a new chapter."

