Detroit Lions 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Lions will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

*All games listed in ET

Week 1 (Thursday, Sept. 7) — at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 p.m.: L

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Thursday, Sept. 28) — at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.: L

Week 8 (Monday, Oct. 30) — vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET: W

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.: W

Week 12 (Thursday, Nov. 23) — vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.: L

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Date/Time TBD) — vs. Denver Broncos, TBD: W

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.: L

Week 17 (Saturday, Dec. 30) — at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 18 (Date/Time TBD) — vs. Minnesota Vikings, TBD: W

Final record: 11-6, NFC North champs

The Lions head into another season with an increasingly brighter spotlight. That won't dim when they take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. And while some of Detroit's buzz has cooled following a questionable draft strategy, the club will have the opportunity to start the season (following the Chiefs contest) hot out of the gates.

In fact, the Motor City is set to cruise for most of the season until hitting a bit of an unpredictable stretch at the back end of the season. The Lions have a well-timed bye week smack in the middle of the season and make the maximum-allotted five prime-time appearances, counting their traditional Thanksgiving matchup. This one will be interesting given it’s a Rodger-less Packers team coming to town. If the Lions live up to the hype this year, it’s easy to see how this division is theirs for the taking and a playoff berth is imminent.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

