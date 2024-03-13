National Football League LB Bobby Wagner reportedly signs one-year deal with Washington Commanders Updated Mar. 13, 2024 6:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Linebacker Bobby Wagner has signed a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.5 million with the Washington Commanders, NFL Network reported Wednesday. The contract has a base value of $6 million.

Wagner, who will be 34 at the start of the 2024 NFL season, spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks in what was his second stint with the franchise (2012-21 was his first stint); he spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams. Last season, Wagner totaled an NFL-high 183 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, three passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Wagner, a six-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, reunites with his former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (2013-14), the new head coach of the Commanders. The linebacker has totaled 100-plus combined tackles in each of his 12 seasons in the NFL. Wagner isn't the only player who has played for Quinn to sign with the Commanders, former Dallas Cowboys defenders Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. being the others.

Washington is coming off a 4-13 season that saw it sport the worst defense in the NFL, surrendering a league-high 388.9 total yards and 30.5 points per game.

Elsewhere, the Commanders have reportedly signed running Austin Ekeler, center Tyler Biadasz, safety Jeremy Chinn and linebacker Frankie Luvu, among other players.

