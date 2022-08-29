Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson takes to Twitter, comments on Ravens contract 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Lamar Jackson entered another interesting twist in his contract saga on Monday.

The Baltimore Ravens star quarterback engaged in a Twitter conversation in which someone asked why the team hasn't offered Jackson $250 million fully guaranteed yet. When another Twitter user said that Jackson wants more and the Ravens "already offered that," Jackson replied.

"No they didn’t," Jackson wrote on Twitter.

Jackson's reply is in line with a report that FOX Sports' Jay Glazer made on Aug. 22. The Ravens offered Jackson more money than Cardinals Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray ($230.5 million), but Jackson declined the offer because he wants a fully guaranteed contract, Glazer reported.

"It's a really big, uphill battle, and the reason why is because Lamar Jackson, he is representing himself," Glazer said. "That is so hard when you have to go up there [to the front office] and try to negotiate."

Jackson is reportedly seeking to make more money than Murray in addition to the fully guaranteed contract.

The days are winding down until Jackson's self-imposed deadline to stop negotiating a new contract reaches. Jackson said that he plans on ending contract talks if a deal isn't reached by the start of the regular season.

"Yeah, we're coming up to it," Jackson said on Aug. 13 when asked by reporters if he had a deadline to reach a deal. "It's coming up. Season's coming up. We're going to be good for the season."

Lamar Jackson seeking a $230M+ fully-guaranteed deal from Ravens | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Emmanuel Acho contemplates if the Ravens should give into Lamar Jackson's contract demands on "Speak For Yourself."

Jackson didn't necessarily specify which date exactly is the cutoff. The preseason came to an end over the weekend, but the Ravens don't play their first regular-season game until Sept. 11, which is against the Jets. Teams will begin the first regular season week though on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Jackson is in the final season of his five-year rookie contract and is due to roughly make $23 million in 2022.

Get more from Baltimore Ravens Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.