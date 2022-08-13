National Football League
Should Ravens' sign Lamar Jackson to $230M-plus fully guaranteed? Should Ravens' sign Lamar Jackson to $230M-plus fully guaranteed?
National Football League

Should Ravens' sign Lamar Jackson to $230M-plus fully guaranteed?

39 mins ago

There's a new twist in the ongoing Lamar Jackson contract negation saga, with the former NFL MVP reportedly asking for a fully guaranteed deal worth more than $230 million from the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season, making his potential extension a major topic throughout an offseason that saw fellow quarterbacks Kyler Murray ($230.5 million), Deshaun Watson ($230 million), Aaron Rodgers ($200 million) and Matthew Stafford ($160 million) agree to monster deals

Jackson has undeniably made a big splash in the NFL since emerging as a starter midway through the 2018 season. But the verdict is still out on whether the 25-year-old should be paid the big bucks.

On Friday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd explained why a fully-guaranteed contract for Jackson shouldn't be out of the question.

"This is what was never really asked for before Deshaun Watson, so this is the new world, and I would pay Lamar Jackson pretty much whatever the market bears," Cowherd said. "It is interesting. Let's say [the Ravens] didn't pay him and he went to the market, you'd have to go get Lamar Jackson — but it would be fascinating. He's a unique player who has to be uniquely coached, [and] that's okay. 

Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking more than $230M guaranteed in new deal

Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking more than $230M guaranteed in new deal
Lamar Jackson may not enter this season with a new contract. Colin Cowherd weighs in on whether the Baltimore Ravens should pay him or not.

"I think people forget how much he wins. Nobody [has] ever won this fast, this much. … People want to put everybody in a box, and [Jackson is] just a different player. … He has more wins before [age] 25 than any player ever. We've seen him make multiple leaps … [and] he's gonna make another one this year."

Jackson, who previously said he "expects to" spend the rest of his career with the Ravens, will earn $23 million in the option year of his rookie contract this season. Baltimore is 37-12 with Jackson under center. He was unanimously voted league MVP in 2019, his first full year as a starter. In 2021, he was selected to his second Pro Bowl after completing 64.4% of his passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. 

On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho reiterated that Jackson deserves the big payout he's asking for yet feels for the Ravens that "it would be a mistake to pay him that much money."

"I'm not saying Lamar Jackson [doesn't] need to get paid — I already said pay him," Acho said. "I'm simply saying [that] the complication with paying Lamar — for the Ravens, not for the NFL — is [that] I don't know if we've ever seen, outside of Peyton Manning since the turn of the century, a quarterback win a Super Bowl with the team that drafted him if they didn't win one in the first few years."

Lamar Jackson seeking a $230M+ fully-guaranteed deal from Ravens

Lamar Jackson seeking a $230M+ fully-guaranteed deal from Ravens
Emmanuel Acho explains whether the Ravens should give Jackson a fully-guaranteed contract.

Of the five QBs taken in the first round in 2018, only Jackson and Buffalo's Josh Allen (No. 7 overall pick) are still with their original teams.

The former Heisman Trophy winner out of Louisville has led the Ravens to the postseason in three of his four seasons in the league. He finished 2021 with 133 rushes for 767 yards and two scores, despite missing five games due to an ankle injury. After racing to an 8-3 record, the Ravens lost their last six games, finishing 8-9 and out of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Jets’ Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury
National Football League

Jets’ Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury

6 mins ago
Odell Beckham's best landing spot: Cowboys, Packers or Rams?
National Football League

Odell Beckham's best landing spot: Cowboys, Packers or Rams?

36 mins ago
Browns’ Deshaun Watson apologizes ‘to all the women I have impacted’
National Football League

Browns’ Deshaun Watson apologizes ‘to all the women I have impacted’

16 hours ago
NFL odds: Comeback Player of Year odds and best bet
National Football League

NFL odds: Comeback Player of Year odds and best bet

18 hours ago
Seahawks' Carroll sees rookie Kenneth Walker as three-down RB
National Football League

Seahawks' Carroll sees rookie Kenneth Walker as three-down RB

18 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes