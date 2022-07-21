National Football League Is Ravens' Lamar Jackson next QB in line for big extension? 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

All eyes are on Lamar Jackson , who still hasn't signed a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens , after Kyler Murray inked a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Jackson, who previously said he "expects to" spend the rest of his career with the Ravens, has indicated that he’s had recent discussions with Baltimore about his contract, but he hasn't gone into much detail. The 25-year-old signal-caller is entering his fifth-year option season, making his poitential extension a major topic throughout the offseason .

Jackson has made a big splash in the NFL ever since he emerged as a starter midway through the 2018 season. Now, will Murray's recent victory help earn Jackson the next big payday?

It's certainly a possibility.

"If you like something, buy it. You're not gonna get the best price on good stuff," Colin Cowherd said on Thursday's " The Herd ."

Cowherd added that both Murray and Jackson are among the best QBs to enter the league since 2018.

"There's about five young quarterbacks I love," he said. "Josh Allen, [Justin] Herbert, [Joe] Burrow, Kyler and probably fifth would be Lamar. Those are my five young guys, there could be more."

Jackson will earn $23 million in the option year of his rookie contract this season. Similarly, the Cardinals picked up the fifth-year option on Murray's rookie deal back in April, guaranteeing him roughly $29 million for 2023 before the new extension was agreed upon.

Neither QB participated in voluntary OTAs while their negotiations played out.

Jackson is 37-12 as a starter and was unanimously voted league MVP in 2019, his first full year as a starter.

Jackson, who reported to mandatory minicamp in June with a new physique in an effort to reclaim his MVP status, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 after completing 64.4% of his passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He also finished last season with 133 rushes for 767 yards and two scores, all while missing five games due to an ankle injury. After racing to an 8-3 record, the Ravens lost their last six games, finishing 8-9 and out of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Last season, Jackson passed Dan Marino as the first quarterback in league history to reach 35 career victories before the age of 25. Jackson has struggled in the playoffs, however, posting a 1-3 record.

