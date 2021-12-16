National Football League Lamar Jackson, Mac Jones highlight Broussard's 'Under Duress' list for Week 15 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Dak Prescott once said, "Pressure is a privilege." And for the second week in a row, Prescott's name is included on Chris Broussard's weekly "Under Duress" list.

By Prescott's account, the other four men on Broussard's list are enjoying the same luxuries, too.

Chris Broussard's 'BUD List' is back just ahead of Week 15. Watch as he reveals which players he thinks are under duress.

But don't tell them that.

Everyone responds to pressure differently, and while some utilize it to make diamonds, others collapse under the weight of it. According to the "First Things First" host, these are the five NFL QBs with the greatest opportunity to do either heading into Week 15.

5. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

The outlook: The Bills are currently in the fight of their lives as they scrap to do whatever they can to keep the Patriots from reclaiming the AFC East's top spot. Their chances are sinking deeper into the abyss following two straight losses to New England and Tampa Bay. Now, the goal is clear for Sean McDermott and crew: Win out, starting with Carolina this week, followed by the team's second contest against the Pats. Allen will be the key cog in both efforts.

Broussard's thoughts: "You might say, 'Didn’t he just become the fourth player ever to throw for 300 or more yards and run for 100 or more in a single game?' Yes, but they lost to Tampa. They've lost their last two, and in the game before Tampa, Josh wasn't that great. He needs a ‘W.’ They're two games behind, and they're hanging on ever so slightly to that seventh and final spot in the AFC."

4. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The outlook: Kirk Cousins' primetime numbers are startling — and not in a good way. He's 9-17 in games of the sort, fourth-worst all-time among QBs with at least 500 pass attempts in those contests. When the lights are brightest, he's often at his dullest. That's going to have to change if Minnesota is going to play postseason ball this year, and Monday night marks a must-win environment for the 6-7 Vikes in Chicago.

Broussard's thoughts: "His numbers are eye-popping: top-six in passer rating, passing yards and TDs, and yet Minnesota is 6-7. We know how Cousins is in prime-time games; he struggles. He's got to deliver against the Chicago Bears. [The Vikings] have a chance to make the playoffs, and Cousins playing well will help them get there."

3. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The outlook: Although his troupe won on Sunday, Prescott looked like a shell of the man who was collecting MVP projections early in the season. Dallas' win lengthened the gap between its closest competitor in the NFC East, but still, as the squad looks toward the postseason and attempts to shore up a potential bye, plus-performances from Prescott have never been more imperative.

Broussard's thoughts: "I know they won last week against Washington, but [Prescott] played arguably his worst game of the year. He had two interceptions, just one TD, less than 220 yards, less than 60% completion rate. Their running game may not return. Tony Pollard is questionable. Ezekiel Elliott with the bad knee. Dak has to carry them. The question is: Can he do it?"

2. New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

The outlook: The Pats' record-breaking rushing performance against the Bills showed two things. One, that Bill Belichick is supremely confident in his running back regime. Two, that Mac Jones has not earned his coach's full trust. Jones has been relegated to mostly dink-and-dump passing schemes throughout his rookie season, and New England's primary offensive option has recently brandished itself without obscurity. Because of that, the Pats are going to have to play their cards with Jones handling much more responsibility. Otherwise, they'll shrink into one-dimensionality.

Broussard's thoughts: "Thirteen games he's started –– now he's no longer a rookie. Now, people are expecting stuff from him. They're expected not only to make the playoffs and win the division but to battle Kansas City and get to the Super Bowl. Let's see how he plays with the pressure of expectations. Not to mention, Indianapolis' linebackers are calling him out, saying, ‘We’re going to make him beat us.'"

1. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The outlook: Lamar Jackson's arsenal has become diminished following an ankle sprain in Baltimore's previous outing against Cleveland, but all signs point to him starting in a crucial matchup against Green Bay. If he does, he'll be the undisputed focal point of the Pack's defense. And they're fully aware of his Achilles' heel heading into the matchup –– it's right below his Achilles tendon. This will perhaps be his toughest bout of the season, and it's going to be even more difficult, given the limitations in his lower extremities.

Broussard's thoughts: "Lamar is becoming a mainstay on this list. They need a ‘W.' They're hanging on ever so slightly, one game ahead of Cleveland and Cincinnati in a tough AFC North. Lamar's got to deliver. He just hasn't played well. His last seven games, he's had eight TDs, 10 INTs and 25 sacks. A lot of those are his fault for holding the ball too long. Lamar struggles against the blitz, and his completion percentage is actually lower when they don't blitz him."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.