Lamar Jackson has sprained PCL, likely to miss Ravens-Steelers game: Report
1 hour ago

Lamar Jackson has a sprained PCL and will likely miss Sunday's game for the Baltimore Ravens at their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report.

Jackson left in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with the injury. The Ravens rallied to beat the Broncos 10-9 behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who figures to be in line to get the start against the Steelers.

Jackson could possibly be sidelined for future games as well. The Ravens play another divisional foe, the Cleveland Browns, on Dec. 17 before returning home to host the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 24.

The Ravens are currently tied with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North with an 8-4 record, but Baltimore currently holds the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to a 19-17 Week 5 win over Cincinnati.

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, has 2,242 passing yards on a 62.3% completion percentage with a 17-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2022. He has also been engaged in tense contract extension negotiations with the Ravens. Jackson, who is eligible to be a free agent after this season, is acting as his own agent during the negotiation process.

