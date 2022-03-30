Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson delays contract talks in 'unique' approach 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has all the leverage to negotiate a mammoth contract this offseason.

The lightning-quick gunslinger is entering his fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season. Jackson has already established himself as one of the most effective dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. He has gone 37-12 as the starter in the regular season and has thrown for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions over his four-year career. That includes a standout 2019 campaign when he was named the NFL's MVP.

Following Deshaun Watson's record-breaking contract worth $250 million guaranteed, many expected Jackson to spend the offseason placing a pricey premium on his services.

But Jackson's focus remains firmly on his first Lombardi Trophy, reaffirming his love for Baltimore but expressing little interest in hammering out a new contract, an approach Ravens team owner Steve Biscotti calls "unique as hell."

"[He's] unique as hell because everybody expects you to say, 'I've got to get mine now.'" Biscotti said. "The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn't think he's worthy. People can speculate any way they want. I don't think he is turned on by money that much, and he knows it's coming one way or the other."

Colin Cowherd discussed Jackson's contract Wednesday on "The Herd," appreciating the Pro Bowler's rare focus on winning.

"He's [Lamar] got two qualities I love," Cowherd said. "He wins a lot of games, and he so deeply cares about winning. I asked [Tony Gonzalez] … one time how many players love football. And he said 3%. That seems low, but Lamar is one of the three."

Jackson has been equally distinctive on the field, rebutting the flurry of skeptics that emerged after he slipped to 32nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jackson has already racked up 3,673 rushing yards in his four-year career, the seventh-most in NFL history, placing him ahead of Donovan McNabb and making him the only QB in NFL history to play fewer than 100 games and eclipse 3,000 rushing yards.

His dominance on the ground, paired with his outstanding passing ability, has made Jackson one of the most unique and dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL.

"There is no comp for him in the NFL," Cowherd said of Jackson. "Kyler Murray kind of plays like Russell Wilson. Josh Allen reminds me a Big Ben in his first three years. There is no comparison for Lamar Jackson."

Cowherd's only slight against Jackson, a sentiment shared by many NFL scouts, is that the athletic and hyper-competitive QB may not age well. Jackson takes a number of heavy hits when fighting for extra yards and dials up a high volume of carries for himself.

As such, Cowherd believes the Ravens would benefit from securing Jackson sooner than later, ensuring that he spends his prime years in Baltimore and that the team isn't buoyed by a big contract for an aging star going forward.

"His style is interesting," Cowherd said. "I've talked to scouts about this. They don't think he'll necessarily age well. And I think Baltimore's like, 'Listen, we'd rather pay him big now. What we don't want to do is get into a Matt Ryan situation where we feel a little trapped at the end.'"

Marcellus Wiley raised the stakes further on "Speak For Yourself" Wednesday, noting that Jackson has brought unparalleled success to the Ravens in recent years and asserting that the Ravens must re-sign their star QB.

"Is it true that you (Baltimore) hadn't won the division since 2012 before Lamar arrived?" Wiley asked rhetorically. "Did Lamar win 10-plus games for you in three seasons before injury? Guess what, you're guilty of being wrong against Lamar Jackson if you don't pay this man."

Lamar Jackson MUST receive fully guaranteed deal from Ravens I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Marcellus Wiley explains why the Ravens should give Lamar Jackson a fully-guaranteed deal.

But while Biscotti continues to sweat the new QB market and pundits urge the Ravens to break the bank for Jackson, the Pro Bowler will be solely focused only on preparing for the season ahead.

