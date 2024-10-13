National Football League Lainey Wilson will perform at halftime of Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving game Updated Oct. 13, 2024 7:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every year, the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions each host a game on Thanksgiving Day. So it was only fitting that a special Thanksgiving-related announcement was made at halftime of the Cowboys' Week 6 game against the Lions.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews broke the news alongside country artist Lainey Wilson right before the second half kicked off at AT&T Stadium.

Lainey Wilson announces Thanksgiving halftime performance for Giants vs. Cowboys Lainey Wilson spoke with Erin Andrews to announce her halftime performance for the <a href=

"This Thanksgiving, right here, on this field, me and a special guest performing the halftime show for the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Kickoff. It's going to be a party," the Grammy-winning Wilson announced.

Andrews mentioned that Wilson would have a tough act to follow. Last year, the legendary Dolly Parton performed the halftime show while wearing a Cowboys cheerleader costume, an event watched by 42 million viewers.

"Well, first of all, ain't nobody's going to top Dolly Parton. When she walked out of there in that outfit, I was like, ‘my girl, my girl,’" Wilson responded. "We're getting it ready, y'all. I'm so excited for y'all to see what we've been working on. It's some of the hits. You're going to be surprised. It's going to keep you on your toes, is all I'm going to say."

Wilson's hits include "Hang Tight Honey" from her most recent album Whirlwind, and "Heart Like a Truck" and "Watermelon Moonshine" from Bell Bottom Country, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy's.

Before Wilson's interview ended, she told Andrews, "We're going to get you in a pair of bell-bottoms, maybe the boys in the booth."

"Oh, Tom [Brady] and Kevin [Burkhardt] look great in bell-bottoms. Done and done," Andrews replied.

You can watch Wilson's performance at halftime of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving matchup against the New York Giants on FOX. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 28.

