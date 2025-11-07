Rams Replace Joshua Karty With Harrison 'The Thiccer Kicker' Mevis

The Los Angeles Rams are changing kickers, with Harrison Mevis set to make his NFL debut on Sunday in place of Joshua Karty.

The Rams (6-2) are not releasing Karty despite his NFL-high eight field goals or extra points that have been missed or blocked this season, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

But Los Angeles will have a new kicker and a new long snapper when it travels to face the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) on Sunday. Jake McQuaide, the Rams' long snapper from 2011 to 2020, is taking over for Alex Ward.

Karty and the Rams' placekicking unit have struggled all season, and the mistakes played a major role in both of their losses this season.

Philadelphia blocked two field goal attempts by Karty in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 33-26 win in September, including a potential game-winning field goal from 44 yards that was instead returned for a game-ending touchdown by Jordan Davis.

In the Rams' 26-23 overtime loss to San Francisco last month at SoFi Stadium, Karty missed a 53-yard field goal attempt in the first half before his extra point attempt with 10:39 to play was blocked.

Karty badly missed an extra point attempt and a 39-yard field goal attempt last Sunday in the Rams' blowout win over New Orleans, prompting McVay to finally make a change to the weakest area on a potential Super Bowl-contending team.

McVay has been careful not to blame Karty solely for the unit's failures, but the second-year pro apparently deserved enough of the blame for the Rams to bench him.

"The operation and the standard that we have set hasn’t been reached to this point," special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn said Thursday. "I think we all know that, and it’s about what’s best for the Rams. We love all the players that we have here, but we just have to always continue to evaluate. At the end of the day, competition breeds success."

The Rams signed Mevis and McQuaide to their practice squad earlier this week.

Mevis was an All-American in 2021 during his successful college career at Missouri, where he became famous as the "The Thiccer Kicker" for his comparative bulk. But he hadn't cracked an NFL roster since Carolina signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Mevis played for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL last season and made 20 of his 21 field goal attempts before going to training camp with the New York Jets, who gave their job to Nick Folk.

McQuaide has also returned to the Rams after Ward occasionally struggled to get the ball to the Rams' holders with proper lace placement. Blackburn and McVay believe the Rams have fixed the blocking issues that led to Karty's earlier blocked kicks.

Karty was the Rams' sixth-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2024, and he performed decently as a rookie. He went 29 of 34 on field goal attempts, but missed four extra point attempts.

Mevis would be the 11th kicker to attempt a field goal for the Rams during McVay's nine seasons in charge.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

