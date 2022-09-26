National Football League Ken Dorsey’s meltdown was very relatable, Sean Payton explains 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There is one word to describe the emotion Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was feeling at the conclusion of his team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday: frustration.

With the Bills trailing by two, Josh Allen had just over a minute to guide Buffalo down the field and set up a potential game-winning field goal attempt. However, the final drive fell short after Allen completed a pass to Isaiah McKenzie, who appeared to have time to get out of bounds, but instead opted to try to get extra yards. The decision cost the Bills precious seconds as time ran out, and they were unable to get another play off.

Cameras flashed to Dorsey slamming his headset and tablet into the desk while throwing paper and notebooks in frustration.

Despite a 400-yard outing from Allen, the Bills managed just two touchdowns in the game after posting at least four in their previous two outings. And when it came time to find the end zone as the clock wound down, the Bills' ineptitude left them haplessly looking on.

Thus marked the buildup toward Dorsey's meltdown, which quickly turned into a viral video. Although Dorsey probably wouldn't have wanted his flare-up to become public, former Saints head coach Sean Payton explained why he enjoyed watching the clip and seeing the authentic reaction from the Bills' offensive coordinator.

"The Ken Dorsey clip is fabulous because I look at that, and the first thing that comes to my mind is the hours that someone puts in," Payton told "The Herd" host Colin Cowherd on Monday. "When all of that goes into a game plan and you're close, and maybe it's a red zone play, and a guy doesn't do the right thing, or doesn't run the right route …

"It's authentic at least. The funny thing is there are cameras there now, and there are only going to be more cameras."

Cowherd agreed with Payton, making the point that Dorsey's outburst didn't hurt anyone and that he's among other coaches.

"I always say this to the media: If you want access, then get over your feelings, because this is your career," Cowherd said. "We can't ask for access and be offended by how you act."

Part of Dorsey's frustration probably came from the team's inability to close out close games. Since the start of last season, Buffalo is 0-7 in one-score games and 14-1 in all other contests.

The Bills return to action Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens (2-1).

