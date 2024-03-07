National Football League Kansas City Chiefs' coach Andy Reid ranks Bill Belichick 'right at the top in our era' Published Mar. 7, 2024 11:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Where does Bill Belichick rank on Andy Reid's all-time top coaching list?

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach made an appearance on Thursday's episode of Speak and was asked about his former coaching nemesis — and where he would rank him on his all-time list.

Belichick, who parted ways with the New England Patriots in January after 24 years of coaching, led the Pats to six Super Bowl titles, nine AFC championships and 17 AFC East titles.

Although Reid and Belichick have faced off on numerous occasions over the years, the three-time Super Bowl-winning coach has nothing but the highest regard for the 71-year-old Belichick.

"I'm a big fan of Bill Belichick's," Reid began. "I put him right at the top in our era."

"I'm not in the business to rank them, I've got to compete against them," Reid said. "But Bill Belichick … his record kind of speaks for itself, I think."

Belichick is third in NFL history for the most regular-season wins with 302 and has an NFL-record 31 postseason game wins. He has the most Super Bowl appearances as a head coach with nine and mastered the regular season with the most divisional championships (17).

While his time in New England ended on a sour note, with the lowest record of his tenure in his two dozen years with the organization at 4-13, Reid understands the unmatched legacy Belichick has created.

Reid himself is creating his own coaching legacy coming off of his second consecutive Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Since being hired as the head coach in 2013, he has led the team to 10 postseason appearances, eight division titles and six AFC Championship games.

He previously led the Philadelphia Eagles (1999-2012) to nine playoff runs, six division titles and five NFC Championship Games.

