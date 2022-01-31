Kansas City Chiefs Does Mahomes, Chiefs' AFC title game collapse end 'dynasty' debate? 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kansas City's home crowd erupted into a resounding roar after the overtime coin toss turned up "tails" on Sunday afternoon.

The result meant that their Chiefs would receive the ball first to open the extra period and have a prime opportunity to advance to Super Bowl LVI, likely keeping the Bengals from having a chance to even touch the pigskin.

And for most onlookers at Arrowhead, that outcome was a foregone conclusion –– especially given what they'd witnessed the previous week in another OT standoff against Buffalo. The coin toss even conjured up traumatizing memories for the Bills' own QB, who had vivid recollections of the recent sting he felt from watching Patrick Mahomes carve up his defense with ease.

But this game was different from the previous week's, and Cincinnati's defense came up with a huge momentum-shifter to spoil the Chiefs' Super Bowl plans.

Jessie Bates III made the initial play, jarring the ball loose from Tyreek Hill as he went up for a catch, and Vonn Bell cleaned up shop, seizing the displaced pass and giving Joe Burrow's offensive group an unparalleled opportunity to pounce on K.C.

"Joe Cool" delivered, spearheading a nine-play, 42-yard drive that resulted in another Evan McPherson game-winning kick, this time to send Cincy to represent the big game.

And on the other side, Mahomes' late-game blunders, which culminated in a porous second-half showing for his entire team, were as shocking a development as any during the 2021-22 season.

Mahomes' reputation for thriving under big-game pressure made it seem like Kansas City's 21-3 lead was as good as gold after the first half.

In the first two quarters, Mahomes was unflappable, firing off 220 yards and three TDs on an 18-of-22 clip. But his drop-off in the second and overtime was one of historically bad proportions. He registered just 55 passing yards while completing eight of his 17 attempts and racking up two INTs.

His 149.9 first-half quarterback rating plummeted to 34 in the second half, and it dipped to 0.0 in overtime.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have never had a performance like this, and for many, it's bringing about loads of questions surrounding the legitimacy of their dynastic reign.

"I've sat here and listened to ‘Chiefs dynasty,' not just from Chiefs' media, but from the players themselves," Kevin Wildes said Monday on "First Things First."

"Patrick Mahomes said, 'We’re chasing a dynasty.' Chris Jones [said], ‘Five-plus rings.’ The Cheetah said, ‘Five? How about seven?’ What? You won a Super Bowl, you lost a Super Bowl that you didn't score a TD in, and now you blew an 18-point lead. You've been to two Super Bowls. I like the Chiefs. Rough day. But the dynasty talk needs to be rolled up in one of Joe Burrow's cigars."

Nick Wright –– a Chiefs supporter, to say the least –– had no choice but to concede.

"Unfortunately, because I'm always dripping in objectivity, and my commitment to take integrity, I must tell you the truth. And the truth was, that was the worst loss that I've ever suffered as a fan of any team. This was a championship-level team, with a championship moment and a championship swagger."

But Skip Bayless took the Mahomes criticism a bit further.

He said Monday that he'd rather have Burrow over the next 10-15 seasons.

"Patrick Mahomes has declined," Bayless said on "Undisputed."

"Pro Football Focus graded Mahomes, for the regular season, the 13th-best quarterback in pro football. That's not transcendent, off-the-charts, next-level. It should've been over at 21-3, but because it's Mahomes, I still have this little voice in the back of my head: ‘Don’t trust him.' He got exposed. I don't love his poise under fire unless they're front-running. Once they catch fire, he's sensational, but if you push and shove him back into a corner, he tightens up."

Burrow is on to bigger and better, and for now, Mahomes is just one of the QBs left in the Bengals' wake.

And it appears that in that wake also lies the K.C. dynasty chatter.

