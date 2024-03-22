K.C. man charged with stealing items worth $46,376 from Dolphins in January
Not only did the Miami Dolphins lose their playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs last postseason, but they also allegedly lost some expensive equipment to a thief as well.
A 30-year-old man from Missouri stole media equipment, football pads, gloves, shoes and game film valued at $46,376 from a Dolphins team truck in January, according to prosecutors, per NBC Sports. Miami's staffers noticed the equipment was missing after the game concluded and alerted police thereafter.
After viewing security camera footage, the officers identified a pickup truck that they believed the thief had been driving and tracked it down after seeing some of the missing items in the bed of the truck. Four days later, police executed a search warrant on Brown's home where he apparently tried to burn some of the evidence.
"I observed a Miami Dolphins logo and a ruminant of what appeared to be the word ‘video’ that had been partially burned, and additionally matching cold weather gear in the ashes that had not burned," Kansas City Police detective Craig Leach said in an affidavit, per NBC Sports.
According to court documents, Brown was already under surveillance as a potential suspect in a string of thefts prior to the playoff game at Arrowhead. He was also convicted of felony theft and unlawful tampering in 2021.
