Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson weighs in on Kirk Cousins' future with Vikings

Justin Jefferson isn't holding back his thoughts on Kirk Cousins’ future with Minnesota Vikings.

The superstar sophomore receiver revealed whether he expects Cousins to return to Minnesota next season during a recent appearance on CBS Sports Radio.

"With the new head coach and GM, nobody is expecting anything at this moment. If he's there, great," Jefferson said. "I love Kirk as a person. I love Kirk as a quarterback. He's been going a tremendous job with me ever since I got into the league, so definitely would not mind him staying.

"I love Kirk, but if the GM and head coach want to go a different route, then that’s on them. At the end of the day, I don’t make the decision. I’m just here to play football, and I’m going to give it my all no matter who the quarterback is."

Jefferson also admitted he still believes the Vikings can win a Super Bowl with Cousins as the starting QB.

"I honestly do," he said.

"I feel like Kirk is an outstanding quarterback. I feel like we all just need to play with that confidence, all need to boost him up. I just feel like Kirk just needs to go out there and have fun with it. Just have that confidence, have that swagger, trust in his playmakers to get the ball and do what they have to do. So, I’m happy for this upcoming year."

Cousins came to Minnesota as a free agent in 2018, signing the NFL's first fully guaranteed contract — a three-year deal worth $84 million. In March 2020, he received a two-year extension, which would keep him with the Vikings through the 2022 season.

If the Vikings part ways with the 33-year-old QB via trade, they could save up to $35 million and be hit with $10 million in dead money. Cousins has the NFL's third-largest 2022 salary cap number.

Jefferson finished the regular season with 108 receptions for 1,616 yards — second to only Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp . What's more, he added 10 touchdowns, good for sixth-best among all wideouts.

