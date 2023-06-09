National Football League Justin Fields, Kadarius Toney, Nakobe Dean top early breakout candidates for 2023 Published Jun. 9, 2023 12:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Despite the best efforts of coaches and scouts to keep their secrets in-house throughout the offseason, buzz quickly circulates around the league on which players have the potential to break out as stars in 2023.

These "hype bunnies" might have flashed big-play potential in limited action in previous seasons, but a strong offseason performance has positioned them to make a major leap this year.

While it is important to keep standout performances at OTAs and minicamps in perspective, continuing the momentum from the regular season through the following offseason could help a young player jump from one tier to the next tier as a playmaker.

Last season, we heard Tyreek Hill lavish praise on Tua Tagovailoa throughout the offseason as Hill predicted the young quarterback's emergence. The All-Pro's assessment was certainly on target as Tagovailoa led the NFL in passer rating (105.5) and yards per attempt (8.9) in a breakout campaign that catapulted the Dolphins into playoff contention.

With a handful of breakout candidates poised to make similar jumps in 2023, I thought it was the perfect time to release my list of "hype bunnies" based on the buzz surrounding their potential this coming season. After taking some time to place a few calls and review some game tape, here are the breakout players to watch this season:

Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

After nearly shattering the single-season rushing mark for NFL quarterbacks last season, Fields is poised to join the elite ranks as the ultimate dual-threat quarterback in the league. The Bears have surrounded the third-year pro with a legitimate WR1 (DJ Moore) to complement a pass-catching corps that also features size (Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet) and speed (Darnell Mooney). With the team upgrading the offensive line with veterans (Nate Davis) and a top draft pick (Darnell Wright), Fields should dazzle defenders as a dynamic run-pass threat on the perimeter.

Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

All eyes are squarely on Toney as the fourth-year pro tries to finally ascend to the No. 1 wide receiver role. Toney has teased the football world with his talents as an electric playmaker with explosive running skills, but the Chiefs believe he has the potential to fill the void created by Tyreek Hill's departure. Although it is hard to imagine anyone replacing the splash plays routinely delivered by Hill, the opportunity to serve as a primary receiver for an offense featuring Patrick Mahomes and directed by Andy Reid could result in ridiculous numbers for Toney.

Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite playing for the worst rushing offense in the NFL in 2022, White is a strong breakout candidate following a solid rookie campaign littered with impressive flashes. The 6-foot, 214-pound back is a "slasher" with outstanding vision, pitter-pat and power who excels running between the tackles and catching balls on the perimeter. As new offensive coordinator Dave Canales installs a version of the Sean McVay offense that turned Todd Gurley into the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, White could become the focal point of a Buccaneers offense that is more running back-centric in 2023.

Mason Cole, C, Pittsburgh Steelers

After bouncing around the league for the first few seasons of his career, Cole appeared to find a home as the starting pivot with the Steelers. The veteran shored up one of the offense's biggest weaknesses while exceeding expectations as a scrappy technician with a high IQ and superb communication skills. As Cole grows more comfortable playing with his exceptional neighbors (Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels), Pittsburgh's interior trio could spark an offense that torments opponents with a balanced approach, mixing physicality and finesse at the point of attack.

Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami Dolphins

The 2020 first-round pick could become a household name by the end of the season for putting up ridiculous numbers as a designated pass rusher in Vic Fangio's scheme. Phillips has flashed impressive skills as a sack artist over his first two seasons (15.5 sacks and 41 quarterback hits), but his production should surge playing alongside Bradley Chubb in a system designed to create one-on-one opportunities for pass rushers on the edges. With the wily Fangio utilizing pre-snap disguises and simulated pressures to confuse quarterbacks, Phillips & Co. could post impressive sack totals this season.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

The former fifth-round pick is quietly emerging as one of the top lockdown corners in the league. Lenoir's instincts, awareness and positional flexibility (inside and outside corner) combined with his gritty demeanor make it easy to cast him in the CB1 role on a defense that routinely puts its corners on an island. The third-year pro flourished under those circumstances in 2022, as evidenced by his postseason passer ratings allowed of 20.8, 39.3 and 39.6, per PFF. While also adding a pair of playoff picks following a solid regular season (one interception, five pass breakups, one touchdown surrendered when targeted), Lenoir is on the verge of becoming a household name in 2023.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The second-year pro takes over as the "green dot" player for a defense loaded with frontline talent. As the designated communicator and leader of the defense, Dean must orchestrate the chaos at the line of scrimmage while tracking the running back as a "free-flow" defender. Poised to fill up the stat sheet as a tackling machine behind a monstrous defensive front, the Eagles' young linebacker could become a star on a defense that overwhelms opponents with speed, quickness and power.

Kerby Joseph, S, Detroit Lions

To the casual fan, Joseph is the sticky-fingered defender who ended Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay, but astute observers are quietly touting the Lions safety as an emerging impact player on a revamped defense. Joseph picked off four passes in 14 starts as a rookie, displaying exceptional instincts, awareness and ball skills as a deep-middle player. After Joseph made his mark against the four-time MVP (three interceptions against Rodgers in 2022), the rest of the league should be on alert when targeting the middle of the field against the Lions and their emerging standout safety.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

