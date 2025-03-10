National Football League
Cardinals reportedly add ex-Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat on four-year deal
Updated Mar. 10, 2025 3:43 p.m. ET

Josh Sweat has cashed in after a Super Bowl-winning season.

The former Philadelphia Eagles standout edge rusher has agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN reported Monday. The deal reportedly includes $41 million in guaranteed money.

Sweat played a pivotal role in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded 2.5 sacks and six total tackles in the 40-22 victory, with one of his pressures causing Patrick Mahomes to throw a pivotal interception in the first half of the game. 

The Super Bowl win capped off a strong year for Sweat, who'll turn 28 later in March. He had 41 total tackles and eight sacks in 16 regular-season games. He had eight sacks in 2024 and 33 over the past four seasons.

Sweat's move to Arizona will also reunite him with a familiar face. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was the Eagles' defensive coordinator for two of Sweat's seasons in Philadelphia. Sweat recorded a career-high 11.0 sacks in Gannon's final year with the team in 2022. 

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

