National Football League Josh Allen Confirms He Broke Nose But Won't Need Surgery: 'It Adds Character' Published Oct. 1, 2025 9:40 p.m. ET

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been perfect through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, but there have been bumps and bruises along the way — literally.

In the Bills' Week 2 win over the New York Jets, Allen briefly left the game due to a bloody nose. Allen actually shared some news about his nose when he spoke with Mark Sanchez on FOX Sports' "Rearview" podcast.

"My nose is fine. I broke it up, like on the actual bone. Not any of the cartilage, so I don't have to have surgery," Allen said. "It's just a little chip in it, you know? Is that ‘A Star is Born’ with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, where they do that thing? I could feel a little, a little indentation here in my nose."

As Allen ran his finger down his nose and imitated the scene he was mentioning from "A Star is Born," he said he's OK with taking some blemishes along the way.

"It's good man. My whole thing with marks on counters or floors, or chips on something — it adds character," Allen said. "It tells a story. So this is just another part of my story."

Allen told reporters in the days after suffering the injury that as long as he could breathe, everything would be "good." But he's had to make some adjustments due to the injury. He's worn a clear visor in the Bills' last two games, something that he hadn't done since his college days at Wyoming.

One thing Allen isn't doing, though, is putting makeup on to hide the injury as he took a dig at Sanchez.

"I've just let it ride," Allen said. "And Mark, don't lie to your listeners. We know you put makeup on for every other day things, too. Not just, ‘Oh, I’ve got to put on my makeup for TV.' We get it. It's OK."

And the nose injury certainly hasn't affected Allen's sense of humor, either. He recalled a story of the first time he met Sanchez during his appearance on "Rearview."

"I was sitting out at the Monarch Beach Club, and you see this guy, Rico Suave, coming out of the freaking ocean, putting his hair back, all the freaking moms and girls looking at Mark Sanchez coming out," Allen said. "It's just like, ‘This freaking guy.’

"That was back in your prime. That was, I don't know, seven, eight years ago, probably? Now that I got to know you, I was like, 'Oh, man, I really don't like that guy now.'"

