Josh Allen celebrates Wyoming's upset win over Patrick Mahomes' Texas Tech
Josh Allen celebrates Wyoming's upset win over Patrick Mahomes' Texas Tech

Published Sep. 3, 2023 3:23 p.m. ET

The 2023 NFL season has not yet started, but Josh Allen already has a win over Patrick Mahomes.

Allen's old college team, the Wyoming Cowboys, beat Mahomes' Texas Tech Red Raiders 35-33 in a double-overtime thriller on Saturday, despite entering the game as two-touchdown underdogs to the Big 12 stalwarts. Allen, the two-time Pro Bowler who is the most famous Wyoming product currently playing in the NFL, celebrated the victory on social media.

The game was close throughout. Texas Tech kicker Gino Gonzalez drilled a 27-yard field goal with under a minute left in the fourth quarter to things up at 20 and send the contest into overtime. Wyoming had been clinging to the lead before then, as Gonzalez's missed a field goal, had one blocked and saw once bounce off the uprights. 

Allen tweeted at Mahomes during the tense first fourth quarter, with the Chiefs quarterback seemingly admitting he was nervous.

In the second overtime, Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end John Michael Gyllenborg on a last-chance, fourth-and-7 try, as he was being tackled by a blitzing Texas Tech defender. That tied the game at 33, and after Texas Tech had failed to convert the required two-point conversion following a touchdown on their possession, Cowboys running back Sam Scott ran in a two-point conversion for the Cowboys after they scored, giving Wyoming the game.

Fans rush the field after Sam Scott's two-point conversation seals Wyoming's upset victory over Texas Tech

Fans rush the field after Sam Scott's two-point conversation seals Wyoming's upset victory over Texas Tech

Allen's Bills and Mahomes' Chiefs will get to settle things on the NFL field when the two powerhouses face off in Kansas City on Dec. 10.

