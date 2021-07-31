National Football League Josh Allen edges out Patrick Mahomes for the strongest arm in 'Madden 22' 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another day, another set of "Madden" rankings causing a stir in the sports world.

While "Madden NFL 22" doesn't come out until the end of August, fans are getting their first look at the game's quarterback throw power rankings ahead of its release.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen tops the list with the strongest arm, followed by Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield and the reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers rounding out the top five spots.

Here are the Top 10 QBs ranked on throw power:

Allen enjoyed a breakout year in 2020, reaching career bests in completion percentage (69.2%), passing yards (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37). The 25-year-old finished second in league MVP voting behind Rodgers. Allen led the Bills to a first-place finish in the AFC East with a 13-3 record.

On the other side, Mahomes finished the 2020 regular season with 4,740 passing yards, 38 TDs and just six interceptions for an 82.9 QBR, per ESPN, second only to Rodgers. The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their fifth consecutive AFC West title with a 14-2 record before defeating Buffalo in the AFC Championship.

For more up-to-date news on all things Chiefs, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

There's no doubt that Allen has one of the best arms in the league, but is his really the best?

Brandon Marshall certainly thinks so. He said not only should Allen be the No. 1 QB when it comes to throw power, but the " First Things First " host called the Bills frontman "lights out" and said that Allen's ceiling is up there with the all-time NFL greats.

"This dude has it all," he said. "4,500 yards through the air. 45 touchdowns and less than 10 interceptions. There's only four guys in the history of the league that was ever able to do this. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning twice and your boy Josh Allen. This is the ceiling."

For more up-to-date news on all things Bills, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Marshall's co-host Chris Broussard agreed that Allen has the talent and star power it takes to get to the next level.

"If Pat Mahomes wasn't in this league, who knows what we'd be saying about Josh Allen and his potential," Broussard said. "Mahomes and the Chiefs aren't going to win it every year. They're not gonna get there every year, so Buffalo can win some Super Bowls. … [Allen's] got a nice receiving core with Cole Beasley, they added [Emmanuel] Sanders, obviously, Stefon Diggs helped take him to another level, but … the fact that Allen made such a jump last year, that speaks to his work ethic.

Another notable name in the Top 10 is New York Jets QB Zach Wilson, who is the lone rookie on the list with a 94 throw power rating – and it's easy to see why.

On Friday at the Jets' training camp, Wilson threw a bomb to former Ole Miss star Elijah Moore for an easy touchdown that made spectators go wild, as some fans yelled "Super Bowl!" from the stands in excitement.

Wilson's collegiate efficiency was elite, with a 74% completion rate and a mere 0.9% interception rate at BYU. He accounted for 43 total touchdowns (10 rushing) and threw just three INTs in the 2020-21 season, and now that the 21-year-old No. 2 pick has signed his $35.1 million rookie contract , he appears ready to get the Jets back on track after a disappointing 2-14 record last season.

For more up-to-date news on all things Jets, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

There's also Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who moved up one spot from last year's ranking to No. 7 with a score of 93. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year gave a glimpse into what his sophomore season could look like while showing off his absolute cannon of an arm at the Chargers' camp on Friday.

For more up-to-date news on all things Chargers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Herbert is the third player in NFL history to pass for at least 300 yards and rush for a touchdown in his first career game, and the fourth rookie to throw for 4,000 yards in his first season (4,336). He holds the NFL record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie with 31, previously held by Mayfield (27).

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.